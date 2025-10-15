Complice.ro, a Decade of Growth: How Experiences Became the New Currency of Wellbeing

Complice.ro, curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, celebrates its 10th anniversary, highlighting the maturity of Romania’s experiential gifting market. What started with occasional gift packages has evolved into an integral part of consumer behavior. Today, the average budget allocated for an experiential gift is around 650 lei. While the early years were dominated by adrenaline and relaxation experiences, demand has since diversified significantly. Wellness and gourmet experiences now lead the rankings, alongside creative workshops, themed tastings, barista or mixology courses, couple activities, urban tours, and nature escapes.

At the same time, the corporate segment—initially limited to occasional initiatives such as trips or events for VIP clients and partners—has turned into a large-scale phenomenon. Over the past decade, companies have begun to integrate experiences into coherent strategies for motivation, retention, and wellbeing, transforming them from isolated gestures into recurring tools for team connection.

Loyalty, a Pillar of Sustainable Growth

As part of its long-term relationship strategy, Complice.ro launches its own loyalty program dedicated to returning customers, rewarding both recurrence and purchase value. Starting with the second order, customers can access additional benefits once the total value of purchases made over the past 12 months exceeds a set threshold.

The program features three levels: Discover- for those taking their first steps into the world of experiences; Explorer – for customers who regularly integrate them into their lifestyle; and Master – for those who choose Complice experiences as a recurring way to mark important personal or professional milestones.

Through this reward system, Complice.ro transforms one-off gifts into part of a recurring ecosystem of benefits that stimulate loyalty and create long-term value.

“The launch of the loyalty program is, above all, a gesture of gratitude toward the customers who have trusted us throughout this decade and who have repeatedly chosen experiences as a form of appreciation and connection. They are the ones who turned Complice from a curator of experiences into a true partner for inspiration and reward,” says Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

What Romanians Have Chosen Over the Past Decade.

Flight Simulator – The Bestseller of the Decade

Data aggregated by Complice.ro over the past ten years shows that consumer preferences were divided between consistently popular experiences and rapidly growing categories as the market matured. Paragliding remains the most sought-after adrenaline experience, while sports car driving has become the go-to gift for those who are hard to surprise.

Meanwhile, the Boeing flight simulator stands out as the bestseller of the decade, chosen by those seeking memorable yet accessible experiences. Alongside it, wine tastings, four-wheel adventures, and floatation therapy have quickly gained ground, entering the top of the most popular experiences and confirming the growing appetite for the refined taste and wellbeing segment with long-term impact.

Group experiences such as urban treasure hunts or outdoor activities have become the preferred team solutions of the decade, offering the ideal context for collaboration, discovery, and authentic interaction beyond the office setting.

“In just one decade, experiential gifts have moved from niche to mainstream. Today we’re talking about a validated consumer behavior, where experiences are chosen not only for their emotional value but also for their long-term impact. They’ve become the language through which people express appreciation, reward others, or create moments of connection. To mark this milestone, we’ve gathered the ten most loved experiences in an anniversary Flexibox, reflecting our clients’ favorites from the past ten years,” adds Oana Pascu.

10 Years of Transformation: From Occasional Corporate Benefits to a Pillar of Retention and Wellbeing

In the corporate world, experiences have evolved over the past decade from individual activities to strategic tools integrated into motivation, retention, and wellbeing programs, with an average package value of approximately €3,300.

Tailor-made events, outdoor competitions, cooking sessions, or interactive workshops are preferred for their ability to foster collaboration and a sense of belonging. Dinners in the Dark – a concept developed by Complice.ro together with a renowned chef – are a favorite among top management teams or for client engagement initiatives, while Flexibox packages remain among the most popular reward & recognition options, chosen by eight out of ten corporate clients for their flexibility.

Company data shows that over 77% of participants say they feel more connected to their colleagues, and more than 62% report feeling more motivated after a Complice event, confirming the role of experiences as tools for building organizational culture.

“In the corporate area, experiences have evolved quickly from occasional perks to instruments supporting motivation and retention strategies. We now see companies integrating experiences into their wellbeing and culture programs precisely because they create genuine human bonds and bring fresh energy to teams,” adds Oana Pascu.

2025 and Beyond: Experiences as Anchors of Balance and Connection

For 2025, Complice.ro identifies trends confirming market maturity and a shift toward experiences that deliver more than entertainment: balance, authentic connections, and long-term value. In a professional landscape marked by digitalization and dispersed teams, companies increasingly use experiences as tools for wellbeing and cultural cohesion.

On a personal level, consumers seek meaningful moments and shared experiences—from nature getaways to gourmet or adventure activities. Thus, experiential gifts have evolved from being mere alternatives to traditional presents into a new standard of urban consumption, confirming the transition of the market from niche to mainstream.

“If the first ten years were about validating the market and educating consumers, the next decade will focus on consolidation and innovation. We’re looking at experiences that create balance and authentic connection, as well as at ways to scale their impact—whether in organizational wellbeing or individual consumption. For us, the challenge is to stay relevant and always one step ahead of our clients’ expectations,” concludes Oana Pascu.