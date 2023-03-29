Complice.ro: Office experiences, 25% of corporate requests in the first quarter

Complice.ro, curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, launched the experience portfolio “Return To Office 2023”, which brings together over 50 solutions aimed at transforming the workplace into an experiential, creative and inspirational workplace. According to estimates, this year the experiences made in company offices will represent approximately 20% of Complice.ro’s corporate projects.

For teams returning to the office after 3 years of remote work, it is necessary and important to ensure a smooth and comfortable transition. At this moment the objective of companies is to reconnect and create contexts to better instil organizational values ​​and culture. Thus, whether people will come to try something new, to collaborate, to interact or to work more efficiently, the return of teams to offices requires a complex strategy in the medium and long term, which basically reinvents the purpose of the office company and turn it into a destination for experiences and socialization – believes Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

Experiences in the office, engine of transformation of the company space

If last year, in terms of group experiences, companies preferred novel and engaging actions in general outdoors or anyway on the go, such as treasure hunting in cities, parks or forests, creative activities to build in team, blending workshops or private tastings, in the first quarter of 2023 the experiences in offices that aim to (re)bring people to these spaces are highlighted.

In the first quarter of this year, Complice.ro has already organized experiences for teams, with the aim of connecting and socializing both in the office – personalized improvisation workshops, meetings with celebrities, etc. – as well as in alternative spaces, such as dinners in the dark in a private workshop. Office experiences accounted for 25% of corporate applications in the first quarter.

The average value of experience packages chosen by companies in the first quarter of 2023 was 1250 euros.

Cooking workshops at the office, coffee or praline tasting, virtual experiences, jewellery workshops, terrariums or pet decorations, poker game, fashion style workshops, inspirational meetings with celebrities, improvisation, magic or stand-up shows comedy are just some of Complice.ro’s proposals for the portfolio of Return To Office experiences.

“We thought of this portfolio as a result of the requests received in recent months. Companies are increasingly interested in integrating experiences into the employee’s office life. Now, more than ever, employees want to choose when, but especially “why” they go to work in the office. And for corporate clients, staging the “why” is one of the most challenging processes. Returning to the office is not about imposing an office work schedule, but about bringing people back to an office transformed into a desirable place where employees want to return for teamwork, socializing, mentoring and peer experiences. The creativity of HR departments will make the difference” added Oana Pascu.

According to Complice.ro data, three out of four employees who participated in the events organized in 2022 for teams from various companies, declared that they feel more connected with their colleagues than they did before the event and over 60% feel more involved and closer to the company’s values.

The entire portfolio of Return To Office experiences is available here.