Concordia Employers’ Confederation launches public appeal

Dan Sucu, President of the Concordia Employers’ Confederation stated that Romania’s prosperity is due to the business environment, the companies and the millions of Romanians who work in these companies, while launching an appeal to the business environment and the political class amid presidential election runoff on May 18.

According to the businessman, a third of the GDP and the well-being of Romanians are produced in the thousands of Concordia member companies, with over 450,000 employees. Wherever you turn in Romania, you will come across a factory, a store, an office, a construction site of a Concordia member. We exist to defend the interests of those who produce value for society.

Concordia “imperatively” demands that the two remaining candidates in the presidential race, George Simion and Nicușor Dan, publicly declare, without equivocation, that: They will not change Romania’s European and Atlantic path.

“It is the only option. Any attempt to divert Romania from its European and Atlantic path will have direct economic consequences and will lead to a certain decline in the standard of living and income of everyone,” Dan Sucu’s appeal states.

They will not support tax increases and will be involved in eliminating economic imbalances.

“How? By promoting responsible spending of public money. In 2010, the inability of the political class to adapt revenues to expenditures despite all warnings led to brutal measures, which crushed hundreds of thousands of companies and their employees, killed the dreams of Romanian entrepreneurs and prolonged the crisis for another three years. Can it be repeated? Tomorrow, if decision-makers resort to fiscal vandalism again”, Dan Șucu specifies.

They will respect democracy, freedom, private property and the rule of law.

“Only in this way can the private sector produce wealth and we will have the confidence to continue investing. We want a Romania in which initiative and diligence are rewarded, not punished”, Dan Șucu also said.

According to him, “politicians have succeeded each other quickly, but our private environment was built with difficulty and is stable. It is impossible for me to remember how many prime ministers or finance ministers I have known. A politician who arbitrarily spends the taxes we pay is easy to find, but a businessman or entrepreneur who takes responsibility for a business with 50, 100, 1000 people is much more difficult.”

“We will hold the political class accountable without hesitation and we will do so whenever the economic interests of the country are threatened. But with this power comes responsibility towards the communities in which we operate. I am truly ashamed when I meet businessmen who run companies with hundreds of employees, but do not get involved in public life and communities. We remind them bluntly: What you have worked for so far must be defended. Sometimes more vocally, in front of those we elect, and most often, by getting involved in employers’ organizations. In Romania, there are still great opportunities and in order for us all to be more prosperous, we need decisions that are based on data, not dogmas. We need a free economy, not political masters,” the businessman concluded.