The Confident Group, an integrated communication agency present in Bucharest and Barcelona, establishes an exclusive partnership with IntLaw, an international law firm from Spain with offices in Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, and Madrid, and becomes a one-stop shop for Romanian and regional companies and franchises that want to enter the Spanish market.

Through this agreement, The Confident Group Barcelona in partnership with IntLaw can offer CEE clients extensive services – legal and tax consultancy for the establishment of the company and/or its entry into the Spanish market, 360º legal support in the field of Business Law and Private International Law (including M&A, Compliance, Regulatory, IP/IT, E-Commerce, Corporate, Tax, Litigation, etc.), support in finding and acquiring commercial premises, including support related to the legal analysis of the property, contract drafting and assistance in the entire acquisition or sale procedure, specific services related to labor law and human resources. All these services come to complement the marketing communication services for positioning and strengthening the brand in the Spanish market.

“The partnership with IntLaw honors us and also represents a necessary step in the context in which Confident Barcelona’s mission is to support CEE companies and franchises to develop in Spain. Growth requires solid premises, both in terms of business infrastructure, as well as in terms of developing and strengthening the brand image in relation to customers”, said Mara Gojgar, founder of The Confident Group.

“We are proud of the partnership with the Confident Communication Group, which adds value to investors and clients in Spain interested in CEE. IntLaw’s vision is to go beyond the traditional model of law firms, constantly adapting to market demands. The creation of this HUB, together with Confident, answers the need of entrepreneurs to have a single touchpoint to help coordinate several aspects of the investment in a single meeting. Romanian entrepreneurs are experiencing a moment of strong internationalization. Just as Spain collaborates with LATAM for expansion, Romania can do the same with countries such as Spain, Italy, the UK, Germany, and France, where there are significant Romanian communities. Many Romanian entrepreneurs have already started to take advantage of these opportunities”, stated Alexandru Lazăr, founder of Intlaw, Professor at Universities such as ESADE, Pompeu Fabra, ISDE, Economist & Jurist School, Member as Associate Collaborator of the Royal Academy of Legislation and Jurisprudence of Spain, Honorary Consul of Romania in the Balearic Islands and graduate of the Universidad de Granada, ESADE and ISDE.

In 2023, trade between Romania and Spain amounted to over EUR 6.43 billion, representing 3% of Romania’s international trade. According to INS data, Spain is the ninth-biggest export market for Romania and ranks 12th in terms of imports.

Romania’s exports to Spain amounted to EUR 3 billion in 2023, the main exported goods being cars, machinery and electronic equipment, cereals and vegetable products, plastic and rubber products, and metal products.

At the same time, Romania imported goods from Spain worth EUR 3.43 billion, mainly machinery and electronic equipment, meat and food products, textiles, chemical products, and products specific to the automotive sector.

In terms of investments, Spain is the ninth country of origin of foreign capital in Romania. The balance of Spanish investments in Romania was EUR 1.71 billion, representing 3.51% of total non-resident capital at the end of 2023, according to data from Romania’s Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

At the moment, approximately 7,000 Spanish companies are registered in Romania, the largest being in the energy sectors (EDPR Romania, Iberdrola Renovables), real estate development and construction (Hercesa Internacional, Gran Via Romania), industry (Bamesa Oțel), but also trade and services (Inditex, Glovo).

Regarding Romanian investments in Spain, the subscribed capital is EUR 42 million, and the sectors of interest are freight transport, telecommunications, creative industries, trade, and construction. Among the largest Romanian companies present in Spain are Digi Mobil, Softwin Cat Music, SMB Group, and Atlassib.