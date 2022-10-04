Connections Consult digitizes the Superior Council of Magistracy

Connections Consult, operating on the local digital transformation has announced the signing of a contract for the implementation of an integrated management IT system, which will contribute to the efficiency and improvement of the operational activities of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).

The total value of the project amounts to 7.38 million RON including VAT and is part of Connections’ efforts to promote deep digital transformation solutions that will streamline numerous business processes within public and private institutions.

“We are confident that the result of the implementation will be a modern system, which will support the management activity at the level of the Superior Council of the Magistracy and will thus contribute to the efficiency and modernization of the working methods used within our own activity, benefiting from the support of the partners from Trencadis, with whom we are associated in this project. Thus, the way of working of magistrates and associated staff in Romania will be improved”, said Bogdan Florea, CEO of Connections Consult SA.

The contract signed between Connections Consult and CSM follows the Connections group’s strategy to create a solid practice in the public domain for the delivery of integrated technology services that improve the internal flows of institutions and the interaction of citizens with them. The in-built system will ensure integration with national systems such as ECRIS and the institution’s website, in order to query and extract the identification data that will be associated with the flows and documents resulting from internal activities.