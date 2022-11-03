Connections enters the shareholding of the edtech company 10 Plus and acquires 25%

Connections Consult SA, listed on the AERO market of BVB and the leader of the digital transformation market in Romania, announces the acquisition of a 25% stake in the edtech 10 Plus Future Education SRL company.

The company, specialized in online courses for adults and children, language courses, mathematics, Romanian language, etc. is the first acquisition in this year of Connections Consult SA, after last year’s full purchase of Brusch Services SRL. After the acquisition, Brusch proved to be a real success, with excellent performance, considerably above last year’s figures.

“The reason why we decided to make this transaction is the explosion of edtech services, respectively the digitalization of education using the latest technologies – virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence. We estimate that the acquisition of the www.10plus.ro platform will bring a yield of at least 30-40% annually, in the next 5 years, either from exploitation or from finding of a new partner. The takeover of the shares was achieved through a transaction that implies only the investment made by Connections in the technological development of the digital platform for the delivery of online courses and in online marketing services to attract customers”, says Bogdan Florea, founder and CEO Connections Consult SA.

Connections Consult S.A. aims to contribute together with the founder Victor Militaru and Anca Florea, managing partner, to the development of the company in digital environment.

“The entry into the 10plus.ro shareholding of Connections Group represents, on the one hand, the validation of the efficiency and efforts invested by the current management team, and, on the other hand, a trust capital earned by the company, for the accelerated evolution in the next 3-5 years, towards the flagship edtech platform of the South-East European region”, added Victor Militaru, founder of 10plus.ro.

10plus is positioned today among the best performing companies in the industry, through its didactic expertise, constant technological innovations and background in organizational processes.

The 10Plus journey began in the year 2012, at the same time as Google Glasses, 4 years before the launch of Google Translate and 8 years before COVID-19.

The founder of the company, Victor Militaru together with Imelda Bădescu, a teacher with over 14 years of experience, chose a business model little known to the Romanian market at that time – online courses to complement the traditional education system. They have developed an entirely online teaching system based on a premium educational standard and teaching methods.

After 10 years, the live teaching-learning platform with 10Plus teacher has become one of the most popular, especially due to the expertise of teachers, teaching methodology and the relevance of language courses, Romanian language and mathematics.