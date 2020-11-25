Connections launched Tudor, the virtual accounting robot

Connections, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market, with offices in Bulgaria, Serbia, Germany, France, Austria, the Netherlands, USA, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan, has launched Tudor application, the virtual accounting robot, developed using UiPath technology.

Tudor Contabot was designed to perform the tasks of a junior accountant. Specifically, Tudor processes timesheets, generates payroll statements and sends them by email, generates POs for income taxes, generates 112 statements, submits/signs/receives receipts for tax returns, imports invoices issued by the accounting firm in the account of customer companies, enters invoices based on previous pieces of information in Excel, prints the monthly documents, generates reports at the end of the month.

“We taught him basic operations, now we can send him to customers to prove how good he is. Built with UiPath technology, Tudor helps accountants gain time and accuracy. He is the ideal colleague, he can work overtime, he doesn’t ask for vacation or coffee breaks. He is eager to learn new things, he is flexibles and accepts new tasks with an open heart”, stated Bogdan Florea, CEO of Connections.

Tudor, the virtual accounting robot, is GDPR compliant, does not present any security risk or breach of data confidentiality, and operates on a subscription basis. The contabot was developed in six months by the Connections RPA team, and the investment has already exceeded 70.000 euros.

”Tudor was designed to take over the repetitive tasks of an accounting office. Thus, the accounting specialists will deal with other activities during the time they gain. Tudor can work at any time and does not need to be supervised. With its help, the human error is removed”, said Alexandru Tudor, RPA Connections programmer.

Tudor is compatible with accounting programs such as SAGA, CIEL, NAVISION or CHARISMA, and can be adapted to the needs of the companies that want to use it. In addition to the several hundred accounting offices that Connections estimates that they can become clients for Tudor contabot, the company also addresses to the firms that have departments of large-volumes financial-accounting, and where business process automation brings increased efficiency, accuracy, and relief from routine activities.

In just a few days since the launch of the ”contabot” concept, over 50 companies have already been interested in starting its integration into internal business flows. This market response validates its usefulness, as well as the need for specialized companies or financial-accounting departments for such a virtual assistant. Also, Connections offers to the interested companies the opportunity to test Tudor for free, for one month.

Connections, a UiPath Gold partner, has successfully implemented robotic automation processes in a variety of industries, from FMCG/GPG and banking companies to accounting firms, BPO companies, healthcare, and retail companies. The robotic processes targeted operational departments, where flows related to monthly reports, vacation management, entering of invoices in the accounting software, enrollment of new employees, but also back-office processes in the banking industry (establishment and collection of seizures, account management) were automated (establishment and lift of garnishments, expense account management, payment management – procure-to-play, etc.).