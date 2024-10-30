Most of the companies that own port terminals in Constanța have doubled their turnover from 2021 until now. Most of them also doubled their profits. The war in Ukraine is an explanation of the higher revenues, this is because maritime traffic to/from Ukraine now passes through the terminals of the Port of Constanța, according to an analysis carried out by Termene.ro.

The Administration of the Maritime Ports (APM) Constanța registered, last year, a record of the traffic of goods from the Romanian maritime ports.

The total traffic of goods recorded, in 2023, according to the operational data at this moment, more than 92.5 million tons, an increase of 22.5% compared to 75.5 million tons in 2022, representing a historical performance of the port of Constanța .

According to CNAPM Constanța, maritime traffic increased by 18% compared to 2022, to the value of 71 million tons, and river traffic increased by 40% compared to the previous year, reaching 22 million tons. Cereals remained at the top of traffic increases, with over 50%, exceeding 36 million tons in 2023, compared to 2022 when 24 million tons were recorded.



Significant traffic increases are also found in the following groups of goods: oilseeds, iron ores, scrap iron and steel, petroleum products, miscellaneous articles, and fertilizers. On the Ukraine route, the total cargo traffic was 25 million tons in 2023. Ukrainian grains that passed through the port of Constanța accounted for over 14 million tons, according to Termene.ro