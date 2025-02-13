Constanta Port Expands with 7.7 M Sqm of Free Zone

The Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, announced on Thursday the extension of the free zone regime in the Port of Constanta-Midia area, with an area of ​​7.7 million square meters. The decision was taken at the Government meeting and involves an administrative and operational reorganization.

“Green light’ for the extension of the free zone regime in the Port of Constanta-Midia area. At the proposal of the Ministry of Transport, the Government approved today a decision that aims to stimulate investments, boost maritime commercial activities and consolidate the strategic position of the Port of Constanta in the European transport network,” Sorin Grindeanu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.



According to him, through the approved normative act, the territories of the Midia Port are officially integrated into the Port of Constanta, which determines an administrative and operational reorganization.

The minister specifies that the extension of the free zone regime is established on an area of ​​7.7 million square meters, which implies:

– modernization of the port infrastructure and creation of state-of-the-art operational facilities; – stimulation of trade flows by increasing logistics capacities;

– ensuring a unified customs regime for port operators, thus eliminating legislative discrepancies between the different areas of the port;

– creation of a competitive investment climate, favorable to attracting investments;

– increasing the volume of international trade through efficient integration into European transport corridors.

The Midia area is part of the public domain of the state, under the administration of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and concessioned to the National Company “Administration of Maritime Ports” S.A. Constanta.