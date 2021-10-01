Construction materials manufacturer Duraziv sold to Saint-Gobain

Deloitte’s Corporate Finance practice has advised the shareholders of Duraziv, the largest independent manufacturer of construction materials in Romania, in the successful sale of the integral block of shares s to global leader Saint-Gobain. The transaction was completed on September 30, 2021, after receiving necessary approvals from authorities.

Deloitte Romania has structured and coordinated the sale process and advised the founders, Daniel Guzu and Irina Guzu, throughout the transaction. Duraziv is one of the main construction finishing solutions providers in Romania, with an integrated portfolio of adhesives and dry mortars, decorative paints and metals. Founded in 2003, Duraziv quickly became an established player in the construction materials sector, one of the top five manufacturers in Romania, and successfully competing with multinational companies. It was also the first local company to develop ecological paints through its flagship range, “Duraziv Odorless”.

Saint-Gobain is a French multinational corporation with EUR 38 billion in revenues as of 2020 and vast experience and innovation capabilities. This transaction will accelerate the company’s market penetration and enrich its offer to customers in the construction sector.

“Over the last several years, we have had a few unsuccessful attempts to sell the company. Only after our collaboration with Iulia Bratu and the Deloitte team, whom I thank and congratulate, did I understand how to professionally approach a transaction and how far from our objective we would have been without their support. I am thankful that the factory we created is now under the management of a global leader, which can turn it into an important player on the European market, and the people I worked with have the possibility of reaching professional heights,” said Daniel Guzu, founder of Duraziv Group.

Irina Guzu, founder of Duraziv Group, added: “Beyond the success of our business, this transaction would not have been closed in these very good conditions without the contribution of Iulia Bratu and the Deloitte team. It has been a privilege to work with true professionals and meet wonderful people.”

The transaction process was coordinated by Iulia Bratu, Director Corporate Finance, Deloitte Romania, and the project team was formed of Marina Nicola, Deputy Director, Cristina Ifrim, Senior Associate, Razvan Cebuc, Associate, and Sabina Preda, Associate.

“We are honoured to have been entrusted by our clients with this landmark transaction, which marks the second sale of a market champion developed by the sellers to a global leader in construction materials. This achievement was supported by a complex process, managed by a dedicated and experienced team”, said Iulia Bratu, Director Corporate Finance, Deloitte Romania.