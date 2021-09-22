Construction of new TGA Research Center in Green Aerospace Technologies kicks off in Craiova

MASTERBUILD – General Contractor & Developer announces the start of works for the new Research Center in Green Aerospatial Technologies – “TGA Technologies for Green Aviation” in Craiova, a total investment of more than 17 million euros, co-financed through the European Regional Development Fund, coordinated by I.N.C.A.S. – National Institute for Aerospace Research “Elie Carafoli”.

Located in Dolj – Craiova, in the proximity of the International Craiova Airport, on a land area of 14.000 sqm, the new TGA Center will have a total built area of almost 8.000 sqm, benefiting from 2 technology halls, office areas, a laboratories area, as well as spaces dedicated to meetings and discussion, good practice transfer for the researchers and for the partners and collaborators. The Center will benefit from advanced technologies such as innovative robotic systems, revolutionary technologies for producing components, next generation installations which will accelerate the productivity level, advanced design and 3D prototyping systems.

“The new TGA Center in Craiova, unique in the region, will significantly increase Romania’s research – development and innovation capacity in the aerospace industry, as well as Romania’s collaboration in major European Union research projects. The center is located in a highly industrial area, which will benefit both from the synergies created by this new development and from a number of over 300 locally generated jobs,” states Catalin Nae, General Manager of I.N.C.A.S.

Construction works will begin this September and it will be handed over to the Beneficiary next year. At this moment the technical execution project is under completion. The implementation of the financing project will last until the end of 2023.

“The construction project is based on sustainable principles and technologies, ensuring both the energy efficiency of buildings, the health and safety of occupants, costs optimization, at the same time minimizing the impact on the environment or optimizing the potential of the location. For example, this is one of the few public investment projects that integrates the BMS – Building Management System, which is specific to the latest generation buildings, allowing an accurate monitoring and more efficient energy consumption, to avoid unnecessary waste of resources during the operation of the building,” says Mirela Harmanescu, COO, Head of Engineering & Technical Dept. within MASTERBUILD.

Based on the Industry 4.0 principles, the TGA Center in Craiova accelerates the applied research-development capacity for the aerospace industry, as a basic component of INCAS` unique research infrastructure. It will also provide the environment for capitalizing on the innovative potential associated with “green” technological developments in the aerospace field.

The TGA Aerospace Technologies Center responds to a real need at the level of the Romanian industry, in which the capacity to develop / mature and validate “green” technologies for the Aerospace Domain is essential in the context of promoting the aerospace sector as a “smart specialization” field and ensuring the competitiveness of this industrial sector. The project creates the premises for participation in large-scale European partnerships, opens opportunities for collaboration in various projects of the CS2 (Clean Sky 2) and Horizon 2020 programs and implicitly increases Romania’s involvement in European research.

The construction project was won following a public tender announced in April 2021, by the association between the companies MASTERBUILD – General Contractor & Developer (construction and development company specialized in industrial and logistic constructions), Hit & Cold – specialized in installations and Oopy Architecture.

The TGA project is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund, based on the financing contract no. 313 of 14.07.2020, concluded with the Ministry of Education and Research, as Intermediate Body, for the Operational Program Competitiveness 2014 – 2020 (POC), Priority Axis 1 – Research, Technological Development and Innovation (RDI) in support of economic competitiveness and business development ; Action 1.1.1. – Large CD infrastructures.

The total value of the project is 85,234,920.65 lei, of which the non-reimbursable financial assistance is 84,756,737.87 (of which the eligible non-reimbursable value from the ERDF is 72,043,227.19 lei and the non-reimbursable eligible value from the national budget is 12,713,510.68 lei).

National Institute for Aerospace Research – Development Elie Carafoli

INCAS – National Institute for Aerospace Research – Development Elie Carafoli is the main research center in aerospace sciences in Romania, with an activity of over 60 years in aerospace engineering, flow physics and applied aerodynamics, using state-of-the-art technologies and unique infrastructure national strategy. INCAS has been involved in all major national aviation projects for civilian and military areas and currently acts as a major player in EU policy for the development of research and development in the vision of FlightPath 2050 and the future Horizon 2020 program.