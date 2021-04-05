Construction permit approved for One Cotroceni Park residential component

One United Properties has obtained the building permit for the residential component of One Cotroceni Park, a mixed-use project currently under development on the site of the former Ventilatorul platform. The residential component of One Cotroceni Park provides over 850 residential units with modern design, arranged on 11 storeys and a technical floor, and will be developed in several phases.

One Cotroceni Park is one of the innovative projects signed by One United Properties and the largest urban regeneration project in Bucharest, rewriting the urban landscape of Cotroceni quarter and bringing value to the area and the community. “Developed on a 5.8 hectares land, the multifunctional concept One Cotroceni Park was imagined in a holistic approach of the Live / Work / Play type, offering the future residents, but also the employees, integrated facilities, such as food operators (canteen, cafes , wine bar, bistro, restaurants), fitness and services (pharmacy, dry cleaning, bank), outdoor running tracks, swimming and cycling areas”, says Beatrice Dumitrașcu, CEO Residential Division One United Properties.

One Cotroceni Park is the first project signed by One United Properties that will be directly connected to the future Military Academy subway station through an underground passage. This will offer a high level of comfort to employees and future residents. Moreover, the buildings will offer a panoramic view over Cotroceni Palace, the Botanical Garden or the Parliament Palace. A new point of interest with multiple benefits is thus developing on the map of Bucharest. One Cotroceni Park will gather around a real community that will have full access to living, working and relaxing spaces and will redefine the concept of classic real estate developments.

The first phase of the 43,000 square meters office project is to be delivered by the end of this year and is already 72% pre-leased. The works for the second phase have also started and it will be delivered together with the residential component.

One Cotroceni Park project will also host a large Office Hospitality and conference centre, a competitive advantage in terms of space efficiency, as companies will be able to use the centre’s meeting rooms and organize various business events.