Construction works for Marmura Residence kicked off

Investor and real estate developer Prime Kapital started construction for Marmura Residence, located in Bucurestii Noi district. Residents will be able to move in by Q3 2021, as previously announced.

The on-site sales office and showroom will be open for visitors starting with February 5.

Marmura Residence is located next to Jiului subway station, close to the new office hubs in the northern area.

The project offers 465 studios, 2, 3 and 4-room apartments, duplexes and 509 underground parking spaces. Developed around the concept of an integrated community, Marmura Residence covers an area of ​​1.5 hectares and comprises 5,000 square meters of green spaces and generous terraces, 1,700 square meters of retail spaces, services and an exclusive recreation area for residents.

“With Marmura Residence we are rehabilitating an abandoned industrial area in the Bucurestii Noi district and giving it to the community. The project invests in creating new public green areas, recreational areas and a new connection road between Bucurestii Noi Boulevard and Chitilei Road, to be given into public administration. Marmura Residence will thus create a vibrant community within a modern project, while also contributing to the development of public infrastructure in the area”, said Maggie Kitshoff, Residential & Office Managing Director Prime Kapital.

The value of the project is estimated to be around 50 million euros. To date, 125 reservations have been signed, which means a total of 65% of the buildings released for sale.