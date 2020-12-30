Construction works kick off on the first 406 apartments in Greenfield Teilor Băneasa

Impact Developer & Contractor signed two general contractor agreements, worth 18.4 million Euro + VAT, with Electrogrup S.A. for the construction of 406 apartments in phase IV in Greenfield. The works will start in January 2021 and will be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

In January 2021, it will begin the construction works on the New Greenfield, with the aim of implementing an environmentally responsible building concept that meets the highest standards of energy efficiency.

The contracts signed with Electrogrup, a member of E-INFRA, aim at building the first 5 blocks, with a total of 406 apartments out of a total of 14 blocks and 1167 apartments. The value of the contracts is 18.4 million Euro + VAT, and the value of the investment amounts to 26.6 million Euro + VAT. The offer includes studio units, 2-room, and 3-room apartments, and parking spaces will be available both underground and above-ground.

The common goal of the developer and builders is to build responsibly, using carefully selected materials and effective technical solutions, in line with the sustainability policy adopted by Impact. The New Greenfield will benefit from solar panels, a selective waste collection, and management system, as well as efficient lighting, along with wastewater recovery and management infrastructure.

“Impact Developer & Contractor has signed the general contractor agreements for the first stages of the New Greenfield and is properly preparing for the new year. We have started the construction of the Greenfield Plaza community center and soon, will start the works for the Public School and Kindergarten. Because we offer a full range of facilities, we have every reason to expand Greenfield Baneasa and develop the community, which currently has over 6,000 inhabitants. A home in the wooded neighborhood comes with a healthy lifestyle, which includes not only the comfort of the home and overall facilities but also all the outdoor sports and recreation activities that can be done in the parks of Greenfield and in Pădurea Băneasa “, said Sorin Apostol, CEO Impact Developer & Contractor.

The launch offers for the apartments in New Greenfield, valid within the Loyalty Program, start from 68,236 € + VAT for studio units, 84,161 € + VAT for 2-room apartments, and 109,788 € + VAT for 3-room apartments.

The construction of Greenfield Plaza began in November 2020. Thus, the housing concept will become more attractive in terms of new facilities offered: a strip mall, an impressive wellness area equipped with gym, SPAs, tennis court, semi-Olympic indoor pool, outdoor pool and its office building, in the immediate vicinity of the public transport terminal inaugurated in October, 2020.

Listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium category, in December 2020, Impact Developer & Contractor concluded in advance a corporate bond placement mediated by TradeVille, in which the total value of the subscriptions was over EUR 6.5 million.