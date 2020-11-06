Construction works kicked off at Greenfield Plaza community center

Impact Developer & Contractor started the construction works at the fourth phase of development of the Greenfield Băneasa residential compound. This will include Impact’s first commercial project, Greenfield Plaza, with 7,258 sqm of space for trade and services and 1,184 sqm of office spaces. The entire project has a value of 12 million Euros and it will be built with RCTI COMPANY S.R.L. with which Impact signed a contract worth 7.5 million Euros.

The authorized phase targets the largest community center dedicated to a residential community and completes a budding mini-city. Sustainably designed and environmentally friendly, Greenfield Plaza, developed on an area of ​​21,496 square meters, includes 2 buildings with a height of Ug + Gf + 1F and GF + 2F + thF, over 200 parking spaces and it will be completed in the second half of 2021. The entire project includes: a strip mall, an impressive wellness area with gym, SPAs, tennis court, semi-Olympic pool and indoor and outdoor pool and its own building of office.

Within the shopping center, there will be available for rent, spaces totaling 6,730 sqm. The aim is to make available to the public the following facilities: Mega Image supermarket, pharmacy, restaurant, pub, bakery and premium services: dry cleaning, hairdresser, beauty salon, playground, currency exchange, bank, travel agency. The total investment of the company amounts to 12 million Euros and does not pursue a direct commercial return, but increasing the life quality of the residents.

The biggest attraction will be the fitness area and SPA, which will include: fitness room, an indoor and an outdoor pool, with terrace and sunbathing area, children’s pool, semi-Olympic pool, whirlpool, massage room , squash courts, bar, spinning room and tennis court with lawn. The three pools will benefit from hot water, heated with renewable solutions, in agreement with the company’s direction to implement green solutions for a smart city. All functions in the Greenfield Community Center are aimed at both residents and the general public and will become an attraction for shopping, relaxation and leisure.

Also within the Greenfield community center are the two public educational institutions, developed in a public-private partnership with the municipality of Sector 1, with a considerable capacity: 780 children in high school and 150 children in kindergarten. The land of 9,620 sqm, on which the construction works and the architectural project will start, worth 1.75 million Euros have already been donated to the municipality, and the City Hall of Sector 1 will start the construction works by the end of 2020, the deadline in operation is about to be communicated by the City Hall.

Another important point within the community center is the most modern STB terminal, from where buses will leave, the route of which will connect the Greenfield neighborhood with the Press Square and the central area of the capital. Currently, the STB 204 line already works, connecting the neighborhood with the Străulești terminal. The land necessary for the STB terminal in Greenfield, with an area of 1,400 sq m, is made available by Impact, with a loan agreement for an indefinite period and free of charge, to STB (Bucharest Transport Company). The value of the donation and of the entire project carried out by Impact amounts to 750,000 Euros.

Newly developed constructions will use modern design and construction solutions, which allow cost efficiency and high energy performance.

“Experience recommends us as a reliable, visionary developer, interested in creating communities for which we build to high quality standards, and the new phase of development in Greenfield comes with the challenge of integrating commercial and residential real estate into a unique project, which will set new benchmarks for housing and wellbeing. Our ambition is to develop a mini-city, responsibly and sustainably planned, which integrates all the functionalities necessary to a young community: living spaces, schooling for children, work, relaxation and entertainment, commercial and service spaces”, said Sorin Apostol, CEO of Impact Developer & Contractor.

Developed on an area of 60 hectares of land, embraced by 900 hectares of forest, the Greenfield residential compound in Băneasa offers the advantages of a secluded location, close to nature, such as clean air and low noise, complete with the necessary facilities for a living quality urban. The first 3 phases with over 2,500 apartments have been delivered by 2019, and phases 4 and 5 are to be developed by the end of 2028, the neighborhood will total more than 7,000 homes at the end of the works. Today, more than 6,000 nature and outdoor enthusiasts live in Greenfield, making up the largest urban community in District 1.