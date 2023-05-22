Construction works kicked off for THE IVY premium residential development

Speedwell real estate developer received the construction permit for the third building of THE IVY, the premium residential ensemble located in the Băneasa neighborhood, in Bucharest. The new building is part of the second phase of development and represents an investment of 22 million euro, out of the 160 million value of the entire ensemble. The construction works for the new building have started.

Located in the northern part of Bucharest, on Jandarmeriei street, next to the Baneasa Forest, on a plot of land comprising five hectares, THE IVY project includes a layout of 10 separate buildings with different heights not exceeding 7+ levels to ensure light in the abundant green spaces between the buildings. The 10 buildings feature a total number of 800 residential units, that span from studios to two, three, and four-room apartments and penthouses.

Speedwell has finalized the works for the first two buildings, which comprise 228 units. The first building is sold out and in the second building only a few apartments are still available for sale. The developer has kicked off the works for the third building from the ensemble which will consist of 128 units, that range from 54 sqm to 121,6 sqm, 42% being already sold.

“THE IVY is a premium development, representing a lively and contemporary community living in a green, calm and spacious district, situated in a beautiful location, neighboring Baneasa Forest, while still being well-connected to the essential facilities and important points of interest, such as schools, hospital, a major mall, a zoo, and the airport. Closely linked to MIRO, our office project, THE IVY is destined to individuals and families alike looking for a smooth transition from work to home and vice-versa.”, said Didier Balcaen, Speedwell CEO and Co-Founder.

“The development of the third THE IVY building represents an exciting milestone for SPEEDWELL. As we continue to shape this remarkable project, we are also witnessing the growing community that is forming here, with residents having already moved or preparing to do it for the first two buildings. Furthermore, we are thrilled to see the continuous advancement in sales for the third building.”, said in his turn Jan Demeyere, Architect and Co-Founder.