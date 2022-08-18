Construction works up by 4.3% in the first half of 2022

In June 2022, the volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 7.2% compared to May 2022 and was down 0.1% as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, according to the latest report by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In June 2022, the volume of construction works rose, as gross series, by 7.1% compared to June 2021 and was up 4.1% as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality.

In the 1.I–30.VI.2022 period, the volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 4.3% compared to the 1.I–30.VI.2021 period and was up 1.9% as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality.

June 2022 compared to May 2022

The volume of construction works increased, as gross series, by 7.2%, an increase reflected in new construction works (+9.4%), in capital repair works (+6.3%) and in maintenance and current repair works (+1.4%).

By construction objects, rises were reported for engineering works (+16.5%), for non–residential buildings (+1.8%) and for residential buildings (+0.3%).

The volume of construction works fell, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 0.1%, a drop reflected in capital repair works (–3.7%) and in maintenance and current repair works (–9.8%). The new construction works were up 0.8%.

By construction objects, the volume of construction works decreased for non–residential buildings (–7.9%) and for residential buildings (–6.8%). A 2.2% rise was reported for the engineering works.

June 2022 compared to June 2021

The volume of construction works increased overall, as gross series, by 7.1%. By structure elements, rises were reported for maintenance and current repair works (+11.1%) and for new construction works (+7.7%). The capital repair works dropped 6.0%.

By construction objects, the volume of construction works rose for non–residential buildings (+16.0%), for residential buildings (+4.1%) and for engineering works (+3.3%).

The volume of construction works increased overall, as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality, by 4.1%. By structure elements, rises were recorded for maintenance and current repair works (+10.6%) and for new construction works (+4.2%). The capital repair works were down 8.9%.

By construction objects, the volume of construction works rose for non–residential buildings (+13.9%) and for residential buildings (+3.2%). The engineering works remained at the same level.