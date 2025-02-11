Consumer Report 2024: Key Trends Shaping Romanian Habits

In a world where consumer habits are rapidly changing, and technology is constantly redefining how people interact with brands, knowing your consumers is no longer a competitive advantage—it’s a necessity. Understanding their behavior, preferences, and values allows companies to create relevant and effective products, services, and marketing campaigns.

Now in its 11th edition and recently launched, the Consumer Report is the annual study conducted by the Data Intelligence team at Starcom Romania. It analyzes consumer behavior and provides a clear perspective on current trends, highlighting how Romanians consume media, interact online, and make purchasing decisions.

“Consumer Report is an interactive dashboard that brings together both quantitative studies and case studies, offering a detailed view of four consumer segments, each with its own needs and habits. We explore how age and lifestyle influence preferences—from the events Romanians attend to how they consume news and digital content. Moreover, the report enables data comparisons over time, helping brands understand not only where consumers are now but also where they are heading,” said Mirela Enache, Media Research Specialist, Starcom Romania.

*”As we navigate the ever-evolving economic landscape, both globally and locally, we have closely observed the increasing financial pressures accompanying these changes. In response, our study delves deeply into consumer behavioral shifts, going beyond general observations to provide an in-depth view of current trends. By aligning with today’s consumer priorities, we remain relevant and effectively adapt to changing times.

Our research goes beyond conventional study areas to provide a holistic analysis that answers the crucial question: ‘Why?’. These insights allow us to approach future strategies with a deeper understanding of consumer needs, desires, and preferences. By staying attuned to market dynamics, we not only maintain relevance but also position ourselves to actively shape market trends,”* added Oana Dogaru, Senior Consumer Insights Strategist Research.

Key Consumer Trends in 2024

Television and Online Consumption

Traditional television remains the primary source of information, but online TV and streaming services are rapidly gaining ground, especially among young people. Smart TVs have become the norm, and the preference for LED screens highlights Romanians’ growing interest in high-quality viewing experiences. Meanwhile, the internet has become indispensable in daily life, with young people and single adults spending an average of over 240 minutes online daily.

Social Media and Mobile Phones

Mobile phones are primarily used for socializing, communication, and increasingly for banking and professional activities. Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger dominate the market, while TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit are the favorites among young people. Additionally, families with children are increasingly using TikTok and Pinterest, indicating a broader audience for these platforms.

Audio Content Consumption

Radio remains a significant source of information and entertainment but primarily for older audiences. Young people prefer online music apps, and radio listening is mostly occasional—during car rides or at work. The most popular music genres continue to be pop, disco, and classic hits, while teenagers and young singles favor rap/hip-hop and dance music.

Editorials and Digital Reading

Online editorial content consumption is rising, especially among young people, while physical book reading is slightly declining. Women and young singles are the most active e-book consumers, while social media has become the main source of editorial content across all demographics. Digital libraries are gaining popularity, and online reading communities play an essential role in keeping interest in books alive.

Shopping Habits and E-Commerce

Romanians still prefer shopping in physical stores, but online commerce is growing, mainly due to promotions and the convenience of the purchasing process. Price remains the most important decision-making factor, followed by promotions and fast delivery. Young people are more inclined to buy gadgets and tech products, while families with children prioritize home-related purchases.

Black Friday and Information Sources

For Black Friday 2024, most Romanians searched for deals online, using ads, price comparison websites, and app notifications. Young people relied more on social media, while television remains a trusted information source for all consumer segments.

Values and Priorities

In the context of economic and political uncertainty, “control” has become an increasingly important value for consumers. Families with children continue to prioritize “love”, while the need for stability and human connection is growing stronger.

Interests and Favorite Activities

Romanians are spending more time outdoors, engaging in recreational and sports activities. Teenagers are the most active, with a clear preference for team sports. At home, relaxation and cooking are the main activities, with preferences varying based on age and lifestyle.

The Consumer Report 2024 is based on data from industry media behavior monitoring studies (SNA FOCUS, Median, Gemius), as well as research conducted by Starcom Romania (Black Friday, Women Study, Events Behavior) and partner studies (GWI).

The Consumer Report is a data-driven solution from the Data Intelligence portfolio of Publicis Groupe Romania. An extended interactive version of the report is available upon request, including historical data and additional chapters on TV consumption, online behavior, preferred social platforms, editorial trends, purchasing decision factors, and brand performance in awareness, advertising, favorability, and loyalty.