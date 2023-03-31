Continental inaugurates new testing laboratories, multi-storey car park in Iasi, following EUR 8 M investment

The entire construction has a very efficient thermal insulation, as we us ed the best materials to maintain a stable temperature of the interior environment, with minimal energy consumption. In addition, we use an intelligent remote control system for technical equipment and its infrastructure , and a parking management system displaying access and availability of spaces ”, said dr. Marian Petrescu, Head of Ia s i Location at Continental Automotive Romania .



On the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors of the new Continental Ia s i building, a parking lot with 210 spaces was built in , so now the total parking space for employees is now more than 600 spaces.



“ I congratulate the colleagues from Iasi for the seriousness and involv ement with which they managed to lay another brick in building the automotive future in Romania. Developing new technologies for the automotive industry is essential for developing the industry per se. In Iasi, we create impact by implementing innovative i deas that contribute to the sustainable mobility of the future. Continental is actively contributing to the transition to emission – free mobility. Approximately one third of the 19,000 employees in the Automotive, Tires and ContiTech sectors of the group in Romania, currently develop products, services, and technologies for the automotive industry worldwide. They provide users with unique experiences by increasing autonomy, safety, and efficiency, as well as through connectivity, automation and interaction ” said dr. Christian von Albrichsfeld, Head of Country Continental Romania.