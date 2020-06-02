Continental is expanding the office building in Timisoara following over EUR 33 M investment

Continental AG has kicked off works to expand the Research&Development Centre in Timișoara. The new office building has been designed for a capacity up to 1,700 seats, as well as testing area for the products developed by the company.

“Environment friendly, socially accepted technologies are the key ingredients for an ecosystem of healthy mobility. Zero accidents, zero emissions and zero stress, due to the smart connectivity: this helps us develop our innovative technologies which are designed by our IT&C engineers and experts of the engineering centre in Timisoara”, said dr. Chistian von Albrichsfeld, Head of Country Continental Romania.

The company is working now on developing innovative software and hardware solutions for the car interior, for safety, engine and transmission, as well as for the navigation systems and the tools for future cars and commercial vehicles.

The Head of Country of Continental Romania added that new skills are constantly needed in this industry, such as the Artificial Intelligence, cloud, cyber security, 4.0 industry, smart cities, etc. and this also means developing new products and modern concepts or a futuristic working environment.

The planned investment in the new office building mounts to over EUR 33 million. The new 6-floor building will stretch on more than 26,000sqm, surrounded by over 200 trees. The construction works will be concluded by April 2021.