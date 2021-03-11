Contract terminated for the Transilvania Highway’s Chetani-Campia Turzii section

Transport minister Cătălin Drulă has announced today the termination of the contract for the section Chetani-Campia Turzii of Transilvania Highway. The National Road Infrastructure and Highways Company has been the one that terminated the contract with the constructor due to the delays of the construction works.

“With works started in 2016 that reached only 40% completion in 2021 we cannot perform in developing the infrastructure and Romania in general. The progress in the past 5 months has been only 1%,” the Transport minister explained.

Drula said that the constructor of the Chetani-Campia Turzii section, the Romanian company Straco, had gone insolvent and could not pay the subcontractors anymore.

The termination of the contract is automatically prompting a new public procurement procedure for this section.

“The value auctioned by the winning company was RON 280 million, while the initial estimation for this 15.7-km section was RON 620 million. The time frames were 4 months for design and 12 months for the execution. At this point there are no works on the construction site, and the works that had been already done start degrading,” the minister said.