Corinthia Grand Hotel Boulevard Bucharest in the final phase

Niro Investment Group announced the completion of the mock-up suite, an important step in the process of developing and completing a luxury hotel project.

Corinthia Grand Hotel Boulevard in Bucharest presents its signature suite that showcases the style and quality standards of the Corinthia brand and is the epitome of the amenities and finishes throughout the hotel that reflects the level of comfort to future hotel guests.

The „mock-up room” is a reference stage for the hotel project as a whole as it allows the visualisation of the concept: testing all the fittings, materials used, functionalities, quality of finishing, cleaning process and also making technical and aesthetic adjustments before they are replicated throughout the entire building.

Covering 120sqm, the Corinthia Grand Hotel Boulevard’s “mock-up room” is in fact, a luxury suite that includes a spacious bedroom with a dressing room and bathroom, a dining room, a living room and an office. Located on the corner at the intersection of Queen Elisabeth Boulevard and Calea Victoriei, the apartment offers a spectacular view of the old city center. It has been designed, furnished and finished to Corinthia standards of luxury, comfort and functionality.

Sumptuous interiors, luxurious materials such as Calacatta marble, exquisite colours in shades of champagne and gold with accents of royal blue, and subtly stylised decorative elements inspired by the poem “Blue Flower” by Mihai Eminescu, create a unique space that harmoniously combines comfort, elegance, and warmth.

„The Corinthia Grand Hotel Boulevard is a unique project, a reinterpretation of luxury, whereby a historic building is reborn to meet Corinthia standards in comfort, excellence and elegance. Every detail of the signature suite have been meticulously thought out and implemented to give us a true picture of the style, comfort and amenities we want to apply to the entire hotel while ensuring that all the criteria of excellence of the international luxury brand Corinthia are met“, said Jean Pierre Mifsud, General Manager, Corinthia Grand Hotel Boulevard Bucharest.

“The reopening of the Grand Hotel du Boulevard is one of our major projects in the hospitality industry, along with the opening of Swissotel in the northern part of Bucharest and, more recently, the start of a major project to build a luxury resort in the Maldives archipelago. We are proud to have Corinthia, one of the most exclusive and refined international brands in the luxury hotel industry, as our partner in this project. The opening of the first Corinthia hotel in Romania will be yet another first for Niro Investment Group, which in recent years has focused on strategic and innovative hospitality projects“, said Christophe Chamboncel, Head of Hospitality and Development, Niro Investment Group.

The Grand Hotel Boulevard Bucharest will be the first luxury boutique hotel to open in Romania under the exclusive Corinthia brand. It will feature 30 luxurious suites, a Grand Ballroom with a historical charge, Bar lounge, Brasserie, spa, beauty salon and fitness room, florist as well as bespoke meeting rooms. The hotel is designed both for business and leisure travelers or simply for those who want to spend quality time in an exceptional setting, unique in Romania.

Corinthia Grand Hotel Boulevard Bucharest will operate in an iconic building for the capital’s history and culture.

Built in 1867 by the architect Alexandru Orăscu and designed from scratch as a hotel, the Grand Hotel du Boulevard enjoyed exceptional facilities from the very beginning, being the first hotel in the country to be electrically lit, with running water in the rooms and an elevator. Its remarkable architecture and facilities meeting the highest standards of comfort won it gold medals at the international exhibitions in Milan (1906) and Turin (1911).

A symbol of elegance and refinement, the Grand Hotel du Boulevard has always been a central point in the social, cultural and artistic life of high society in the capital and throughout Europe. The sumptuous Marble Hall was considered the capital’s most elegant social venue and has hosted art exhibitions, diplomatic meetings and receptions, gala dinners and balls of the aristocracy of the time.

The building is now undergoing an extensive renovation and refurbishment process in line with Corinthia hotels’ standards of luxury, functionality, comfort, and style, designed to restore at least its original splendour. The Corinthia du Grand Hotel Boulevard thus follows in the tradition of Corinthia luxury hotels housed in restored historic 19th-century buildings such as the Corinthia London and Corinthia Budapest.