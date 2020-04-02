Coronavirus crisis: Companies continue to make donations

Smithfield Romania Joins Efforts to Support Timiș County Hospitals in the Fight against COVID-19

As part of Smithfield Foods, Inc. global response to COVID-19, more than 4,300 employees of Smithfield Romania are supportinf the healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the medical response.

Recently, Smithfield Romania made donations totaling RON 200,000 to Dr. Victor Babeș Association from Timișoara and “Aurel Mogoșeanu” Association for Anesthesia and Intensive Care from Timișoara. The company has also donated RON 80,000 worth of protective medical material to several medical institutions in Timis County.

“Our message is, together, we can overcome this critical time. It is essential to remain calm, be responsible and help our community, while respecting the safety measures. Therefore, we’ll continue to support the efforts of healthcare professionals in our communities, by providing financial support or medical equipment for hospitals in Timișoara,” said Goran Panici, General Manager, Smithfield Romania.

These actions are part of Smithfield Romania’s priority initiative for hospitals and medical institutions from Timișoara and Timiș County, which last year also included: donations of EUR 200,000 to renovate a section of the new building of Louis Țurcanu Children Hospital from Timișoara; support for repairing Cristian Șerban Foundation medical center for children and youth; financial support for the purchase of necessary equipment for a mobile transfusion center serving the 17 hospitals from Timiș County; financial support provided to the Association of Patients with Rheumatism from Banat to purchase medical equipment; and financial support to Dr. Karl Diel Hospital from Jimbolia to purchase medical equipment.

ING Bank Romania makes EUR 330,000 donation

ING Bank Romania together with the partner NGOs made a donation of EUR 330,000 to help the healthcare system for purchasing protective medical equipment and tests, but also for developing official public information platforms.

At the same time, ING Bank has invited customers who want to join efforts in the fight against COVID-19 to contribute to the Emergency Funds with donations directly from the Home’Bank.

ING Bank is thus sponsoring the purchase of over 3,000 protective equipment that will be donated to some state medical units in the coming 2 weeks, and of over 5,000 RT-PCR testing systems that will be used in Regina Maria private labs upon the direct request of the public institutions and hospitals.

This is a first action announced by ING Bank, but the banking group will announce further social initiatives in the upcoming period.

Arctic donates home appliances worth RON 1.4 M for Romanian hospitals

Arctic company is donating Beko home appliances worth RON 1.4 million for the medical staff and hospitals in Romania.

The donation is part of a wider worldwide campaign that is endorsing the medical teams in their effort to prevent and fight the novel coronavirus, through the call #StayhomelikeaPro.

The donation is made through the Medical Solidarity Federation in Romania, Red Cross Romania and Zi de Bine Association. 1,150 home appliances – fridges, washing machines, dryers, microwaves, coffee makers, boilers- will go to over 90 hospitals and ambulance services to serve the needs of the medical personnel and patients. This is the second Arctic donation in Romania since the start of the epidemic.

Kaufland Romania to provide foodstuff for 4 Bucharest hospitals and for the elderly



Kaufland Romania has joined forces in the fight against COVID-19 by providing the foodstuff necessary for the hot meals to be distributed by Kané – New Romanian Cuisine restaurant on a daily basis for a month in four hospitals in Bucharest, within #Acum social initiative.

6,000 menus will be cooked for one month within this social initiative for the doctors and nurses working in some hospitals in the Capital, and also for the elderly who need help.

Some restaurants that suspended their activity and turned into community centres coming to the help of the social and professional categories in need.

Deliveries will be made to the medical staff of “Marius Nasta” Pulmonology Hospital, “Victor Babes” Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases, “Alexandru Trestioreanu” Oncology Institute and Floreasca Emergency Hospital.

The deliveries to the elderly in Bucharest who don’t have any support are made by volunteers of the Association of Constructions Students.

Auchan, Leroy Merlin provide building to host medical centre for people who are not in critical condition

Auchan and Leroy Merlin companies, with the support of Health Ministry and the Department for Emergency Situations have started an initiative to set up a medical centre to hospitalise people who have been infected with coronavirus, but who are not in a critical condition.

A building owned by Leroy Merlin, located on Bucharest’s ring road, in Mogosoaia area will be turned into a centre to receive, trial and hospitalise patients infected with COVID-19 who are not serious cases. The patients in serious condition will be sent to hospitals. The 7,500-sqm area has all basic utilities (sewage, water, energy) and will be equipped from donations. So, the two companies that initiated the project has called on the business environment to endorse the project through products and services.

EFT Furnizare joins the initiative of the “Asociatia Magic” to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania

The company EFT Furnizare, supplier and trader of electricity, donated EUR 50,000 for limiting the effects of COVID-19 locally, focusing in particular on smaller hospitals, on the recommendation of the “Asociatia Magic”. By the donated amount will benefit several medical centers, among which the Hospital in Pucioasa, which received today, 02.04.2020, a first transport of medical and protective equipment, and the Municipal Hospital Orșova, for which will be purchased medical equipment and protection equipment of maximum necessity protection to medical personnel.

“We hope that the EFT example will be followed by other companies and, through our joint effort, we will overcome the problems generated by the under-financing of the Romanian health system and contribute to saving as many lives as possible. It is the moment when we must be supportive and involve ourselves, mobilize for the good of our neighbor, ” said Vojkan Tomasevic, General Manager EFT Furnizare.

Asociatia Magic is grateful to all those who trust us and understand that, these days, each of us needs to make an effort and help as best we can, to overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Asociatia Magic supports children with serious illnesses and their families through projects that provide them with products and services that make their lives easier. It all started in 2014, when the first MagiCAMP was organized, a camp specially designed for children with oncological conditions.

Avon supports women at risk to suffer domestic violence due to Coronavirus self-isolation

Avon and the Avon Foundation for Women are launching an initiative to support women and girls at increased risk of and suffering domestic abuse fuelled by self-isolation and pressures of Coronavirus.

The Avon Foundation for Women has pledged $1m to NGOs providing front-line services such as helplines and refuges. A part of this global donation will go to organizations and projects from Romania, which AVON Romania has financed in the past.

Women’s charities and organisations across the world are warning of an increase in violence, with reports of a spike in demand on front-line services, which are already under funding pressure. Reports from China suggest a threefold increase in cases reported in February compared with the previous year. Domestic violence hotlines in the UK and US are reporting a similar spike – doubling according to some sources.

In Romania, there is no official data on the subject yet, but experts from NGOs estimate the number of domestic violence cases to increase as well. In the first half of 2019, according to data from the Romanian Police obtained by Filia Center, around 64 persons were assaulted daily and a total of 11.627 victims of domestic violence were registered in between January and June 2019.

Angela Cretu, Avon CEO says: “Domestic violence is already an epidemic which is hidden behind closed doors. Like Covid-19 it’s a silent killer. An unintended consequence of the isolation measures needed to combat Coronavirus is that vulnerable women and children are trapped at home with abusers, and unable to reach out for help. Avon is a movement, and through our 5-million strong network and vast digital reach we will speak out and spread the word. And we invite others to join us. We’re going to make sure those who are isolated know they are not alone.

Additionally, Avon is launching a communications effort among its 5 million Representatives worldwide and their customers and communities. The campaign will focus on:

raising awareness of the issue,

signposting where to go for help and how to identify and support those at risk,

calling on governments to support the provision of life-saving services, which are in danger of further funding cuts and de-prioritisation.