Coronavirus crisis: Companies keep on donating

Auchan Retail Romania has started preparations of the second support medical centre in Cluj-Napoca for the COVID-19 patients, in partnership with Cluj local authorities and businessmen.

Authorities in Cluj have approved to turn the Polyvalent Hall in the city in a medical centre for COVID-19 patients, with 350 beds. Local entrepreneurs have been invited to get involved to further equip the medical unit.

“We wanted the extend our first project in Bucharest to other cities as well and the first to respond to our proposal were the authorities in Cluj. We have already started to work, the location has been decided, the Polyvalent Hall (…) I launch a new call for companies and entrepreneurs to join our project that aims to help the medical system by reducing the pressure on hospitals”, said Ionuț Ardeleanu, general manager Auchan Retail Romania, initiator of this national project.

Alevia, the Romanian food supplements and tea producer, has launched “Ganduri de bine” campaign and is thus joining the fight against COVID-19 and actions to support the medical staff in Romania. As part of the campaign, Alevia is donating 6,000 boxes with food supplements to doctors in ten hospitals in the country (Bucharest, Suceava, Falticeni, Piatra Neamt, Targoviste, Targu Mures, Brasov, Arad, Deva, Baia Mare). Each hospital will get 500 boxes of vitamin C supplement and 100 boxes with Calcium, Magnesium and Vitamin D.

The total value of the donation mounts to EUR 10,000.

At the same time, Alevia has launched on its Facebook page an invitation to Romanians to send a good wish to the doctors in the front line of anti-coronavirus fight. All messages will be sent to doctors.

Lidl is donating 2,500 food and hygiene packages to the vulnerable people affected during the coronavirus crisis. The products are distributed nationwide through those five Food Banks. Since the start of the crisis, Lidl has donated over 4.3 tons of foodstuff in Romania.

The packages with a total value of RON 120,000 will reach the beneficiaries in the nursing homes for elderly, orphan children, disabled people and adults at poverty risk. Packages contain basic foodstuff (oil, sugar, cereals), canned meat and vegetables, pastas, milk, etc.

Cordia Romania, partr of Futureal real estate Group, has announced that the company is joining the efforts to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, by donating EUR 50,000 to Bucharest`s Sector 1 City Hall`s ”Acasă la tine” program, through which basic food products are delivered at home to people over 65 years of age, in partnership with a retailer.

“For Cordia and Futureal, supporting the local communities is an important element of the way in which we are developing our projects, it all begins with the local community”, says Mauricio Mesa Gomez, country manager Cordia Romania. “We are going through difficult times right now and we made the health and safety of our employees and partners, as well as of the members of the local community, our top priority“.

Cordia Romania`s initiative is part of Futureal Group`s decision of donating EUR 850,000 to help fight the coronavirus epidemic in Central and Eastern Europe and beyond. Various donations and sponsorships are currently being granted in Romania, Hungary, Poland and Spain, the countries where Futureal Group has activities.

Domestos has donated the Romanian Red Cross hygiene products and sanitizers worth EUR 120,000 within the information campaign meant to raise awareness to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in Romania.

The products, mostly chlorine-based disinfectants, are distributed on a weekly basis by the Red Cross to people who are living alone, to those in self-isolation or under quarantine, in nursing homes for elderly, as well as to poor families. So far, 30,000 products have reached beneficiaries across the country. The delivery of the next tranches, 25,000 products overall, will continue every week until Mai 12.