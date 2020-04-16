Coronavirus crisis: Companies, NGOs keep on donating

Auchan Retail Romania has started preparations of the second support medical centre in Cluj-Napoca for the COVID-19 patients, in partnership with Cluj local authorities and businessmen.

Authorities in Cluj have approved to turn the Polyvalent Hall in the city in a medical centre for COVID-19 patients, with 350 beds. Local entrepreneurs have been invited to get involved to further equip the medical unit.

“We wanted the extend our first project in Bucharest to other cities as well and the first to respond to our proposal were the authorities in Cluj. We have already started to work, the location has been decided, the Polyvalent Hall (…) I launch a new call for companies and entrepreneurs to join our project that aims to help the medical system by reducing the pressure on hospitals”, said Ionuț Ardeleanu, general manager Auchan Retail Romania, initiator of this national project.

Alevia, the Romanian food supplements and tea producer, has launched “Ganduri de bine” campaign and is thus joining the fight against COVID-19 and actions to support the medical staff in Romania. As part of the campaign, Alevia is donating 6,000 boxes with food supplements to doctors in ten hospitals in the country (Bucharest, Suceava, Falticeni, Piatra Neamt, Targoviste, Targu Mures, Brasov, Arad, Deva, Baia Mare). Each hospital will get 500 boxes of vitamin C supplement and 100 boxes with Calcium, Magnesium and Vitamin D.

The total value of the donation mounts to EUR 10,000.

At the same time, Alevia has launched on its Facebook page an invitation to Romanians to send a good wish to the doctors in the front line of anti-coronavirus fight. All messages will be sent to doctors.

Lidl is donating 2,500 food and hygiene packages to the vulnerable people affected during the coronavirus crisis. The products are distributed nationwide through those five Food Banks. Since the start of the crisis, Lidl has donated over 4.3 tons of foodstuff in Romania.

The packages with a total value of RON 120,000 will reach the beneficiaries in the nursing homes for elderly, orphan children, disabled people and adults at poverty risk. Packages contain basic foodstuff (oil, sugar, cereals), canned meat and vegetables, pastas, milk, etc.

Cordia Romania, partr of Futureal real estate Group, has announced that the company is joining the efforts to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, by donating EUR 50,000 to Bucharest`s Sector 1 City Hall`s ”Acasă la tine” program, through which basic food products are delivered at home to people over 65 years of age, in partnership with a retailer.

“For Cordia and Futureal, supporting the local communities is an important element of the way in which we are developing our projects, it all begins with the local community”, says Mauricio Mesa Gomez, country manager Cordia Romania. “We are going through difficult times right now and we made the health and safety of our employees and partners, as well as of the members of the local community, our top priority“.

Cordia Romania`s initiative is part of Futureal Group`s decision of donating EUR 850,000 to help fight the coronavirus epidemic in Central and Eastern Europe and beyond. Various donations and sponsorships are currently being granted in Romania, Hungary, Poland and Spain, the countries where Futureal Group has activities.

Domestos has donated the Romanian Red Cross hygiene products and sanitizers worth EUR 120,000 within the information campaign meant to raise awareness to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in Romania.

The products, mostly chlorine-based disinfectants, are distributed on a weekly basis by the Red Cross to people who are living alone, to those in self-isolation or under quarantine, in nursing homes for elderly, as well as to poor families. So far, 30,000 products have reached beneficiaries across the country. The delivery of the next tranches, 25,000 products overall, will continue every week until Mai 12.

Deloitte Romania donation to support the Daruieste Viata Association and the Floreasca Emergency Hospital

Deloitte Romania directs EUR 12,000 to the Daruieste Viata Association and EUR 14,000 to the Floreasca Emergency Hospital to support their efforts to manage the crisis generated by the COVID-19 outbreak, after a fundraise organized among employees in all Deloitte entities present in Romania, including the service lines and the regional delivery centres. Recently, the Deloitte Foundation announced a EUR 100,000 donation to the Infectious Diseases and HIV-AIDS Society, in order to support the Matei Bals Institute and the National Public Health Institute in the fight against the crisis. In both cases, the funds’ destination has been decided after consulting the employees.

”In the current context, we continue to stay involved by communicating global and local insights and perspectives and by offering support in navigating through the plethora of challenges and implications brought about by the pandemic. Moreover, by the collective wish of our colleagues, we joined our forces in helping the people that stand in the frontline of the outbreak. Three weeks after the Deloitte Foundation’s EUR 100,000 donation to the Matei Bals Institute and the National Public Health Institute, we support the Daruieste Viata Association and the Floreasca Emergency Hospital through the individual contributions of our colleagues, amounting to a total of EUR 26,000. We will look for further ways to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, not only financially, but also through expertise, innovation and creativity,” said Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.

ACTIV Association donates 250,000 masks to the Border Police, the Romanian Police and the Customs

ACTIV Association stands has donated 250,000 masks, with the support of a large Romanian company, to the Border Police, the Romanian Police and the Customs.

“The coronavirus pandemic has turned all our lives upside down and isolated us in our homes. It’s hard for us, but those who have stayed on the front line on duty find it even harder. We thank the teams of the Romanian Police, the Border Police and the Customs for their efforts day and night to guarantee our safety both at the borders and inside them. We are glad that we have the opportunity to give them more security in return and that is why we will donate 250,000 protective masks, which have already arrived in the country and will be distributed in the coming hours”, said Daniel Mărăcineanu, General Manager of the ACTIV Association.

The 250,000 Model 3 ply masks will be distributed to the 3 institutions, as follows: 170,000 pieces to the Border Police, 50,000 pieces to the Romanian Police and 30,000 pieces to the Customs.