Coronavirus crisis: Romanian telemedicine platform looking for doctors to provide online consultations

In order to limit the exposure of the medical staff to COVID-19 and to mitigate the Romanians’ visits to the doctor for usual medical problems, a Romanian app, Doclandia.ro, is proposing an online solution to provide remote medical information/consultations to all people who need an informed opinion on other medical issues than the ones related to Covid-19. There are currently 1,200 doctors registered on the platform, with a call launched for more to join.

The platform is proposing doctors in Romania and abroad to get in direct contact with patients through online consultations, when they can offer customized and expert opinions for various medical problems, without any physical consultation needed.

“We invite doctors to subscribe in Doclandia to maintain connection with the patients. In case Romania is declared <a red zone> of COVID-19, it is vital go get mobilized to get through this scourge. Consultations are for a fee, within the tariff and the hours established by every doctor. In emergency situations such as the current one, we also appreciate the availability of some pro-bono consultations from certain doctors who are willing to make an effort,” said Matei Țiboc, Doclandia.ro founder.

The newly enrolled doctors will have to select the working schedule and tariffs. All visits on the platform are secure and encrypted, and only the doctor and the patient have access to the information. The platform can host over 100,000 simultaneous online consultations.