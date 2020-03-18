Coronavirus crisis: Wizz Air suspends flights on all Romania-Spain routes

Wizz Air has announced today that is is suspending flights on all routes between Romania and Spain during March 18-31, including because of the 14-day travel ban imposed by the Romanian authorities in the attempt to limit the Coronavirus outbreak.

Flights to and from Italy will be suspended until April 5.

Due to restrictions imposed by the authorities in Malta, all flights to and from Malta will be suspended during March 21-April 10.

Passengers with reservations affected by the cancelled flights will be automatically informed by e-mail or by the mobile app and will automatically receive in the Wizz client accounts 120% of the value paid for the flight. The sum can be used to buy Wizz Air products and services in the next 24 months.

Passengers will be also able to choose for a refund, but that will last longer. They ill be informed about the necessary steps to take for a bank transfer through a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will receive only 100% of the sum initially paid.

Passengers who booked their plane tickets through online and offline travel agencies must contact those agencies.