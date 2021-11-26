COS relocates in a 3.000 sqm space to the new MIRO building

COS, an operator on the local office fit-out market, is expanding its main representative office in Bucharest and is renting a 3.000 sqm space in the new MIRO building in the North of Bucharest – Baneasa area, developed by the Belgian developer Speedwell. The company’s 90 employees in Bucharest will relocate to the new space next summer.

The new space is 3 times bigger than the current COS representative office in Bucharest and this is part of the company’s expansion strategy, both in terms of geographical coverage and in terms of market segments addressed.

“Sarmis investment fund recently joined the COS business as majority shareholder and this is a step forward in the recently announced joint development strategy. We are confident in the extraordinary growth prospects we continue to have, both geographically and in terms of new market segments that we will focus on developing in the future,” said Christophe Weller, COS founder.

Approximately half of the new leased space will be the work area for the company’s employees and extensive showroom space for the design objects and furniture provided by COS. The other half will represent a concept of contemporary multifunctional spaces, which can be rented by companies for private events, work sessions, workshops, etc.