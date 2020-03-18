COVID-19 crisis: Dacia halts production in Romania till April 5, employees start technical unemployment

Automobile Dacia will halt production in Romania as of Thursday, March 19 until April 5, as an action to protect the health of its employees, trade union leader Ion Iordache told HotNews.ro.

Early this week, Renault Group announced it will stop production across all its European plants.

Therefore, employees will start technical unemployment and will receive 85% of their salary under the provisions of the collective union agreement.

Automobile Dacia trade union leader says there have been no cases of coronavirus in the factory and there are no problems with the suppliers, but the action is designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among workers.

Automobile Dacia‘s factory based in Mioveni, Arges has almost 14,000 employees. ‘s factory based in Mioveni, Arges has almost 14,000 employees.

Ford, apparently in the same situation

Digi 24 reported that those 6,000 employees of Ford Craiova are also starting the technical unemployment, according to an internal message of the company.

Technical unemployment starts tomorrow, March 19 and lasts until April 5. Employees will get about 78% of the salary during this time.

FinMin: We’re expecting for 1 million employees in technical unemployment, peak of crisis expected in April

The Government has made some calculation and it’s expecting 500,000 up to 1 million employees to start technical unemployment in Romania due to the Coronavirus crisis, said Finance Minister Florin Citu. Part of the technical unemployment will be supported with money from the state budget.

FinMin also said he expected this crisis to reach its peak in April, and that things will slowly improve by July.

The Government is convening in a sitting today to announce a series of measures to help companies in need, with aids mounting to around 2 pc of the GDP, as Minister Citu told Digit24 on Tuesday night.