Creative & Bright, reference company in training, coaching, and HR consulting, is now expanding with a new office in one of the most dynamic economic and educational hubs from Romania, Cluj-Napoca. The €40,000 investment comes as Romanian employment market undergoes an accelerated transformation, driven by the rising use of technology, automation, and artificial intelligence within companies.

Through this expansion, Creative & Bright aims to provide companies in Cluj-Napoca real support in their process of adapting to new working realities – a market where human skills and technology must coexist harmoniously to support performance and innovation.

“The labor market is transitioning toward an AI-augmented work environment, where people and technology work together. Furthermore, there still remains fierce competition for talent retention and the development of empathetic leadership. Creative & Bright programs are responding directly to these specific challenges, delivering immediate impact on performance. Cluj-Napoca has become a key hub for IT, banking, manufacturing, and services, so our expansion here is a natural step, as it is the ideal city for implementing solutions that bring these two worlds together. We intend to be a strategic partner for companies, offering training and coaching programs tailored to today’s realities and tomorrow’s challenges, ensuring they will be ready for the future,” said Dana Tudor, CEO of Creative & Bright.

This new investment is part of a broader strategy for digitalization and the integration of artificial intelligence-based technologies into professional development programs. The company has allocated an additional €50,000 to implement its People AI – Art Integrator™ and Human+AI Challenge™ solutions, which are tools that support teams in effectively combining human thinking with data analysis, agility, and adaptability provided by AI.

The company estimates that the new office in Cluj will generate approximately 25% of the total turnover in its first year of operation.

“In an increasingly competitive labor market, the advantage is no longer just technological, but also human. Artificial Intelligence becomes a strategic partner when used to support creativity, empathy, and collaboration. This is exactly what we intend to offer through our programs in Cluj-Napoca,” added Dana Tudor.