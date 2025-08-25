Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Fintech Credilink, part of Hive Finance Group, officially launches in Romania. This month, the company will list its first business loans on the Hive5 platform, with consumer loans under the Credilink brand set to launch in September.

The local market entry was made possible through the acquisition of B2Kapital, which already held an active license. The new management team rebranded the company, transforming it into a fully operational lending provider. Business loans listed on the platform will support company expansion, covering operational costs, IT, marketing, taxes, and related investments.

On Hive5, business loans will have a 90-day maturity and a 13% interest rate. Consumer loans are planned for launch by the end of September.

The management team includes experienced banking and finance professionals:

Laur Emilian, Chairman & CEO, with a background at Raiffeisen Digital Bank and Mobilo Finance;

Emil Minciu, Board Member responsible for business development, experienced in implementing technologies and consulting over 100 entrepreneurs;

Șerban Flor, Chief Operations and Risk Officer, expert in lending, risk management, and anti-fraud;

Aurimas Kačinskas, Board Member and CEO of Hive Finance Group and Hive5, with international experience in finance.

Credilink aims to bring Hive Finance’s lending standards to the Romanian market.

Hive Finance Group, headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, is a rapidly expanding fintech company operating across Europe. Through subsidiaries such as Ekspres Pozyczka (Poland), Finjet (Spain), and Credilink (Romania), it provides consumer and business loans. Hive Finance also runs the P2P platform Hive5, allowing investors to fund loans issued by its subsidiaries.

To date, Hive Finance has launched three lending companies in Poland, Romania, and Spain, and a P2P platform in Europe, issuing over €100 million in loans.