Crikle, the first UK company to be listed on SeedBlink

Crikle, a London-based company developing a simple and unique remote selling solution for the global sales workforce, will be listed on the crowd-funding platform Seedblink on December 3rd. The company’s goal is to ensure an overall financing of EUR 500.000 in this round, from which 400.000 are expected to come from the investors on Seedblink platform.

Founded by Diwaker Singh in 2019, well-known in Romania for his deep involvement into local-originated companies with global reach, such as RAV Antivirus, Avangate, Coinzone and Vector Watch, Crikle pioneers smart technology solutions for remote selling, in a moment when remote working is shifting towards a “new normal”.

Since its inception, the company quickly gained the attention of angel investors who believe in Crikle’s global potential. Serial entrepreneur Radu Georgescu, well known for backing successful technology companies, was amongst the earliest to see its global potential and make an investment.

“Sales professionals are having a difficult time in selling remotely as they have to rely on meeting and conferencing tools like Zoom, Teams and Skype. Currently none of these video communication platforms offer a strong sales experience. They need a lot more than simply a video call – they need a platform to accurately record and transcribe customer feedback, they need to connect with their CRMs, they need to easily access sales checklists and materials during a customer call. No single platform available today can perform all these tasks and more in a seamless and unified fashion, apart from Crikle.” – Diwaker Singh, Founder and CEO of Crikle.

“I am very proud to be listing in Romania on Seedblink as I, and many members of the Crikle team have a deep rooted Romanian connection. We will be delighted to have Romanian investors join us on this exciting journey. Radu Georgescu was one of our early investors and that gave us confidence that we are on the right path.” says Singh.

“With the development team in Romania and the official HQ in the UK, Crikle seems to be an embryo of future success, which shows us that investments know no borders, have no national character, but rather rely on regional technological potential to expand immediately in the UK and US. We know that our region is a source of energy in technology, an area that officially represents the SeedBlink brand.”, says Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder and CEO of SeedBlink.

So far, Crikle has received EUR 1.5 million in financing from previous rounds, including from the U.K. based Future Fund and a number of international investors across North America, U.K, India and Romania.

The company is active in UK and US markets and has its development team in Bucharest, Romania.