The first Crowne Plaza hotel to open on the Romanian Black Sea coast, Crowne Plaza Constanța – Mamaia Beach, is launching its meeting facilities specific to business travel and private events and aims to be the first option in the choice made by potential business partners.

Operational since July for tourists, the hotel built on the coast as a result of the collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts has the largest event space in the area, in the natural setting of the Black Sea. IHG Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest hotel chains in the world, with 19 hotel brands in over 6,000 destinations.

The hotel in Mamaia is classified as 4 stars, has 98 rooms, five meeting spaces and a banquet hall, with an area of ​​over 945 square meters of functional space and a total capacity of 968 people, of which the ballroom has 575 square meters.

For the year 2025, Crowne Plaza Mamaia Beach aims to become the first option in the area for corporate and private event organizers, with an average annual occupancy rate of over 60%.

“Within an event where participants are companies in the field, travel agents and business travel and event service providers, we present the facilities of Crowne Plaza Constanța – Mamaia Beach and take the opportunity to detail with each one the type of events, corporate or private, that we can organize and host. But, before any interior advantage, suitable for any event, we enjoy the proximity of the Black Sea, a natural setting that completes the experience in our hotel. We want long-term partnerships with every guest who crosses our threshold”, declares Robert Anghel, the hotel’s general manager.

Crowne Plaza Constanta – Mamaia Beach is located between the beach and Lake Siutghiol, along Mamaia Boulevard, and 26 km (23 minutes) from Kogălniceanu Airport, 12 km (23 minutes) from Constanta Casino and 8 km (13 minutes) from Constanta Dolphinarium. The hotel has a restaurant with international cuisine, two bars, one on the terrace and one in the lobby, as well as a fitness room and a SPA center, with hammam and sauna, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, as well as massage services. By the opening of the 2025 summer season, the hotel will also expand with a beach bar.

Crowne Plaza Constanta – Mamaia Beach is the first hotel under the Crowne Plaza brand opened outside Bucharest and the second in Romania. The company RTH Premium Services, which operates the hotel, also operates the Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Bucharest North and Holiday Inn Times hotels, both in Bucharest.

Also, in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts, RTH Premium Services will expand its portfolio with a new project recently signed for the Hotel Indigo Valleverde in the Nicovani Valley wine region. The hotel will have 54 rooms and meeting facilities, private events and wine tastings, in an exceptional natural setting, in the middle of a vineyard owned by the company that owns the hotel.