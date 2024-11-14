CTP and Lion’s Head Race to Acquire P3 Bucharest

Real estate developer CTP, which owns properties in Romania valued at over EUR 2.2 billion, and investment fund Lion’s Head Investments, backed by South Africa’s oldest life insurance company, have entered co-exclusive negotiations with P3 for the acquisition of the P3 Bucharest A1 logistics park, according to Profit.ro. The transaction, expected to exceed EUR 270 million, aims to secure the third-largest position in the warehousing market.

The international P3 platform was purchased in 2016 from the American fund TPG Real Estate and its Canadian partner Ivanhoé Cambridge by the Singapore sovereign wealth fund, GIC, which manages assets worth more than twice Romania’s GDP, for the sum of 2.4 billion euros, marking the largest real estate transaction in Europe.

In Romania, P3 owns P3 Bucharest A1, which has an area of ​​380,000 square meters and access to the A1 highway. It includes 14 warehouses and a plot of land that allows the construction of another 100,000 square meters of logistics space.

The park also has accommodation for workers, with a capacity of 252 beds, and a restaurant for 200 people. In P3’s accounting, the park is valued at around 252 million euros and generates annual rental income of around 23 million euros.

P3 has received offers from 4 players interested in acquiring the park in western Bucharest, and has now entered into co-exclusive talks with two of them, with the plan to choose a buyer by the end of this year. The transaction, valued by Profit.ro sources at around 270 million euros, has the potential to become the most expensive sale ever recorded in the industrial sector of the local real estate market.