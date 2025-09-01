CTP appoints new Managing Director for Romania

CTP has appointed Ronald Binkofski as Managing Director for Romania, as it moves towards achieving its ambitious goal of reaching €1 billion of annualised rental income across its European portfolio in 2027.

Ronald will lead on driving CTP’s continued expansion in Romania, growing the firm’s footprint in the country where CTP already has a 3.1 million sqm GLA portfolio across 35 modern sustainable CTParks, alongside a 4.2 million sqm GLA landbank available to support substantial future growth. As Managing Director for Romania, Ronald will also support CTP and its Romanian clients with implementing systems to enhance key business operations focusing on areas including customer insights, supply chains, and distribution channels, leveraging his 30-years’ experience working in technology, big data and Central Eastern European (CEE) markets.

Ronald joins CTP from STX Next, the international data, AI and cloud solutions business where he was CEO, and drove delivery of advanced software development and AI solutions, enabling companies to grow digitally and embrace new technology. Prior to this he spent over 12-years at Microsoft, where he was responsible for expanding the company’s presence in Poland, Romania, and the wider CEE region while contributing to high-impact projects. He also served as President and Vice President of EMEA for US international conglomerate Honeywell.

Romania is cementing its position as a European manufacturing hub. There is growing demand from businesses for the Grade A industrial real estate that CTP offers that can help them innovate and use technology to drive performance. Multinationals are also looking to Romania to meet logistics requirements attracted by its competitively priced labour, location within the EU and quality infrastructure connecting it to the rest of Europe. Occupier demand is also being supported by firms nearshoring their production to Europe in the face of a shifting geopolitical backdrop.

Remon Vos, CEO, CTP Group said: “We welcome Ronald to the business. His decades of experience holding leadership positions for major technology companies in CEE make him uniquely placed to expand CTP in Romania. He will provide us and our clients with long-term benefits by harnessing his knowledge of everything from AI to software to big data.”

Ronald Binkofski, Managing Director for Romania at CTP, commented: “Joining CTP, a thriving company with an impressive footprint and ambitious vision, is an exciting opportunity. We have ambitious plans in Romania’s ever more dynamic market where CTP has already built a strong foothold with its network of modern sustainable Parks and the extensive list of major businesses that call them home. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the business and to creating sustainable value for our partners and clients.”

CTP is home to and helping businesses expand in Romania with CTParks in key locations including Bucharest, Timișoara, Arad, Oradea, Sibiu, Craiova and Brașov.