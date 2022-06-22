CTP delivers a 35,000 sq m built-to-suit warehouse for the largest pharmaceutical storage facility in Romania

CTP, Continental Europe’s largest listed owner, developer and manager of high quality industrial and logistics real estate, has delivered a built-to-suit warehouse with approx. 35,000 sq m for A&D Pharma – Dr.Max Group, the leading pharmacy chain in Central Eastern Europe. CTPark Mogosoaia is located on the ring road of Bucharest and consolidates the CTP Romania’s portfolio of over 2,1 million sq m overall, of which 1,5 million sq m are in Bucharest.

“Our cooperation with A&D Pharma – Dr.Max Group started in 2020 and in less than two years, we successfully delivered over 45,000 sq m in two locations, Bucharest and Sibiu, while CTPark Mogosoaia is definitely a flagship warehouse both for us and for A&D Pharma – Dr.Max Group. It is the largest pharmaceutical warehouse in Romania, delivered in record time, without any delays towards the schedule agreed with the tenant and most important these days by keeping it in the initial budget and in the usual CTP quality and standards”, said Ana Dumitrache, Country Head, CTP Romania.

CTPark Mogosoaia is located at Bucharest’s ring road, at less than 10 km distance from Victoriei Square and less than 5 km from Straulesti intermodal hub, benefiting of high accessibility and visibility. Baneasa International Airport and Otopeni International Airport are also in the vicinity of the project, at less than 15 km distance.

“With over 4,500 pharmacies serviced throughout the country and over 200 million of units processed annually, the storage capacity and quality are essential for our business. We continue to make long term investments and to develop in order to respond to the needs of our patients and partners. With an investment of over Eur 30 million, the new National Logistic Center is a state-of-art project, being the first semi-automatic collection line on the pharmaceutical distribution and one of the largest pharmaceutical warehouses in Central and Eastern Europe”, stated Cezar Zaharia, CEO A&D Pharma – Dr.Max Group.