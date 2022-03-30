CTP has new Head of Property Management

CTP, a developer of industrial and logistics space in Romania, strengthens its management team and appoints Răzvan Danciu as Head of Property Management.

“We would like to welcome Razvan to our team of parkmakers. We are a long-term investor and are concerned about how our industrial parks maintain their value over time. Quality of life and therefore the excellence of the services we offer are a priority and that’s why we are directly involved through integrated property management services. Each park has dedicated CTP specialists responsible for property and community management of the industrial parks, which we develop and manage as true ecosystems. Our more than 200 clients appreciate our responsiveness and the care we take to keep the parks as lively and dynamic as possible. It is a quality standard that we believe it is our duty, as a market leader, to set”, said Ana Dumitrache, Country Head CTP Romania.

Răzvan has over 20 years of experience in project management and operations coordination for complex development projects, with a background in mechanical and electrical engineering, and is a graduate of the Faculty of Construction in Bucharest. Throughout his career, Răzvan has coordinated, from the position of Operations Director or Senior Project Manager, complex teams and numerous people, his main responsibilities being related to project quality, on-time delivery and management of related services as well as increasing customer satisfaction. Moreover, Razvan has specializations in the field of green buildings (BREEAM and LEED), actively participating in performance assessment processes of new and existing buildings.

“I chose to be part of the CTP team because I believe that the company’s mission, to build sustainable business ecosystems for the future, responds to a need that is 100% relevant to the European and local market. The services we offer are extremely important for the development of our business in Romania and I intend to use my operational and project management experience to continue to develop and amplify the quality of property management services for our entire portfolio of clients”, completes Răzvan Danciu, Head of Property Management CTP Romania.

In Romania, CTP owns a total area of more than 2.1 million sqm of class A warehouses in 15 cities.