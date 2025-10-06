CTP developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics properties announces that Moemax, part of the XXXLutz Group, has signed a lease agreement for a 5,300-sqm logistics facility at CTPark Bucharest South, located strategically midway between Bucharest’s inner ring road and the new A0 motorway, which at completion will serve as the outer ring road for the Romanian capital.

Moemax chose CTPark Bucharest South due to the immediate availability of space, building height specifications that are suitable for their logistics needs, and the park’s convenient location less than a 20-minute drive from their new retail store. The decision was also driven by CTP’s flexibility in accommodating specific surface and layout requirements, as well as the fast and efficient leasing process, which demonstrates a strong understanding of Moemax’s operational priorities. Additionally, the broad range of integrated services offered within the park ensures a one-stop-shop solution that reduces the risk of operational surprises.

“We are delighted to welcome Moemax to CTPark Bucharest South, a fast-growing hub that continues to attract leading retail and logistics players. The choice made by Moemax confirms the strategic value of our location, which offers direct access to key transport infrastructure, as well as the flexibility and operational efficiency that modern businesses require. At CTP, we are committed to supporting our clients not just with high-quality industrial spaces, but with a long-term partnership mindset—one that anticipates their needs and helps them grow sustainably in a competitive market”, says Cristina Manea, Business Developer at CTP in Romania.

CTPark Bucharest South offers excellent connectivity, ideally situated for production and distribution operations. The park provides direct access to the A2 motorway, ensuring efficient logistics and transportation to the Port of Constanța. With ongoing expansion, including a newly constructed 54,000-sqm building ready for occupancy by year-end, the park is perfect for businesses seeking growth opportunities.

CTPark Bucharest South offers hassle-free access with two direct entrances from the DN4 highway, conveniently close to Bucharest’s inner ring road and 500 metres from the interchange to the A0 motorway. The park also provides convenient public transportation links from Bucharest.

In Romania, CTP owns over 3 million sqm of A-class industrial space across key economic hubs including Arad, Brașov, Bucharest, Craiova, Oradea, Sibiu, and Timișoara.