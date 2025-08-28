CTP, Europe’s largest listed developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area (GLA), announces the construction of a 4,000 sqm extension to the IWIS factory in Oradea. This new addition will expand the existing 7,000 sqm production facility located within CTPark Oradea City, a strategic industrial hub in Romania’s thriving northwest region.

CTPark Oradea City is situated near the Hungarian border along the major European Road E60 corridor, offering seamless access to Western European markets and Romania’s dynamic domestic economy. The park benefits from a strong industrial base, skilled workforce, and well-developed infrastructure, further enhanced by the ongoing construction of a new intermodal terminal, which will significantly improve logistic capabilities for tenants.

The extension will enable IWIS to increase its production capacity to meet growing demand both locally and internationally, leveraging the park’s excellent connectivity. Located just 4 km from the Hungarian border and close to Oradea city center, tenants enjoy convenient access to major highways, public transportation, and Oradea International Airport.

Construction works on the new extension commenced recently, with completion planned for 2026. This investment reinforces IWIS’s commitment to long-term growth in Romania and strengthens CTPark Oradea City’s position as a prime location for companies seeking strategic expansion in the region.

Andrei Marian, Business Development Director CTP Romania, commented:

“We are proud to support IWIS’ expansion at CTPark Oradea City. Their growth is a strong reconfirmation of Romania’s competitiveness as an industrial hub and demonstrates CTP’s capability to deliver tailored, future-proof solutions aligned with global business priorities.”

Frank Wiemer, CEO iwis mobility systems GmbH & Co KG, commented:

“The move towards Romania has proven to be successful especially due to the high level commitment and very good education of the employees we were happy to find and which accompanied us during our journey to built up the plant.”

Jörg Quittkat, COO iwis mobility systems GmbH & Co KG, added:

“Expanding our production facility in Oradea is a strategic step in strengthening our international manufacturing footprint with the possibility to further grow in Romania.”

iwis is an internationally operating family-owned company with more than 100 years of experience in drive technology and precision chain solutions, which has drive systems, mobility systems and smart connect.