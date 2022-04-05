Cushman & Wakefield Echinox takes over Funshop Park Timișoara from Scallier

The real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has been appointed to manage Funshop Park project developed in Timişoara by the Polish company Scallier, one of the most dynamic investors in small and medium retail parks. The retail shop in Timişoara is the third Funshop project managed by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, after taking over last year the management of two other retail parks, in Roşiorii de Vede and Focşani.

Scallier has acquired last year the project in Timișoara, originally named Prima Shops, from Oasis Retail & Development.

Funshop Timișoara is currently in advanced stages of development and will have a gross leasable area of 10,800 square meters, the delivery being scheduled for Q2 2022.

Until now, the investor and developer secured leasing contracts for 15 out of 20 retail spaces available in the project, with tenants such as TEDI, C&A, Flanco, KIK, MaxiPet, Pepco, Numero Uno, Sportissimo, Agroland, Noriel. In addition, the retail park will host important F&B operators with KFC, Mesopotamia or Noodle Pack amongst others.

The Asset Services team of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox will have responsibilities in managing day-to-day activities within the project, tenant relationship management, operational supervision, financial services and landlord reporting, through a team of specialists coordinated by Mihaela Petruescu, Partner Asset Services.

Mihaela Petruescu, Partner Asset Services, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “We are excited to expand our partnership with Scallier, and this new project proves that services we provide are in line with our client’s expectations. We trust in the format Scallier is developing on the Romanian market, bringing quality and modern projects to communities not covered so far by other developers. Scaller’s plans for Romania are very ambitious and will change the retail landscape in the cities considered for future expansion.”

Scallier’s first project in Romania has been opened at the end of September 2021 in Roşiorii de Vede.

By the end of 2022, Scallier aims to open in Romania other retail parks with a total leasable area of ​​40,000 square meters in Mosnita Noua (Timis County), Hunedoara, Turda, Vaslui and Vladimirescu (close to Arad).