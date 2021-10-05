Cushman & Wakefield Echinox takes over the management of two Funshop Parks developed by Scallier

The real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has been appointed to manage two Funshop Park projects developed in Romania in Rosiorii de Vede (photo) and Focsani by the Polish company Scallier, one of the most dynamic investors in small and medium retail parks.

Scallier’s first project in Romania has been opened at the end of September in Roşiorii de Vede, with tenants such as: JYSK, Pepco, Sinsay, KIK Textilien, Martes Sport, Deichmann, Flanco, Animax, City Doner, Vibe, Las Vegas and Inmedio.

By the end of 2022, Scallier aims to open in Romania other retail parks with a total leasable area of ​​40,000 square meters.

The Asset Services team of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox will have responsibilities in managing day-to-day activities within the project, tenant relationship management, operational supervision, financial services and landlord reporting, through a team of specialists coordinated by Mihaela Petruescu, Partner Asset Services.

Mihaela Petruescu, Partner Asset Services, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “We are pleased to collaborate with Scallier, a relatively new developer on the local market, but with extremely ambitious plans that are beginning to materialize through the opening of Funshop Park Roşiorii de Vede and Focşani. We believe that Scallier projects fit perfectly within the current requirements of the retail market, bringing a modern and convenient retail in the smaller communities. In addition, Scallier projects are developed with special care for the environment, both in the construction and in the operation phase.”