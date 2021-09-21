Cushman & Wakefield Echinox to provide consultancy on the current extension of Colosseum Mall

The Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consulting company has been appointed to provide consulting services in construction related to the current extension of Colosseum Mall, a project with a total area of ​​21,616 square meters. Colosseum Mall represents one of the most important commercial developments in Bucharest and it is rapidly heading towards its completion.

The project allows for additional development stages, namely the expansion of the commercial spaces at upper level, in order to provide an additional leasable area of ​​approximately 10,000 square meters. Thus, Colosseum Mall will reach a leasable area of ​​over 60,000 square meters, becoming one of the largest shopping centers in Bucharest and the country.

In order to prepare the next development stages, the perimetral walls have been raised to the final level on the T2 and T3 sections, while the lights on the corridor have been installed on the area where the future traffic will be.

Andrei Ianculescu, Head of Project Management Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “We are pleased to be involved both in coordinating the construction of Colosseum Mall and in the management of the existing buildings. The construction is close to completion, under the careful supervision of our project management team.”

BCI Studio, an international architecture and design company from Great Britain, has designed the food court and garden areas, while the building design is made under the coordination of the Popaescu & Co Architects design company. The project management is provided by SBR Consult under the supervision of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The interior design concept for the new food court of approximately 300 seats is completed and will include both an indoor and outdoor area, being coordinated with the design of the existing public spaces in order to create an entertainment area with an easily identifiable personality. The outdoor area will be flexible to accommodate recreational activities both during the summer and winter.

The design of the building keeps the current balanced style of the commercial center, while integrating new elements, the setting using shades that emphasize nature, brightness and comfort.

The main entrance and the food court area are provided with two generous glass domes so that the spaces benefit from natural light throughout the day. The thermal insulation and waterproofing system uses the latest materials of the German holding BASF, for an efficient waterproofing of the construction, maximum protection against abrasion and corrosion, but also to allow easy integration of the future extension.

The Colosseum Mall extension will bring new shopping opportunities, international fashion brands and accessories and also an important leisure component, consisting of food court, kids playgrounds, fitness room, outdoor terraces and a cinema with seven screens operated by Happy Cinema, which will be built specifically to comply with the safety rules imposed by the pandemic context. As such, the spaces between the seats will be much larger than the way the seats in the existing cinemas are arranged. The food court will be located on the ground floor and will allow each unit to operate outdoor terraces, in the garden of over 2,000 square meters which will be specially arranged for this purpose. The parking capacity will be increased by around 1,000 places, and will have 22 charging stations for electric cars.