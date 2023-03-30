Cybersecurity job postings in travel and tourism industry up by 54% YoY in 2022, finds GlobalData

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the travel and tourism industry, with the sector experiencing significant challenges as a result. Despite the obstacles faced by the industry, the cybersecurity job postings managed to remain stable and even grew by an impressive 54% year-on-year (YoY) in 2022, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database reveals that cybersecurity job postings in airlines, travel services and lodging rose by 82%, 58% and 56%, respectively.

Some of the companies with sizeable job postings in cybersecurity in 2022 include The Walt Disney Co, Marriott International Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Hyatt Hotels Corp, and The Emirates Group.

Sherla Sriprada, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Job postings by companies in the cybersecurity space revolve around specific areas such as SOAR platform, aircraft network, threats and vulnerabilities, and cybersecurity incidents among others.”

For instance, The Walt Disney Co ‘Sr. Security Engineer’ role in the Enterprise Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) team looks at identifying new opportunities for process optimization based on existing automation workflows and manual processes. The team delivers SOAR platform as a service and automation playbook development to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cyber security customers by building custom automation and orchestration workflows based on customer requirements.

Southwest Airlines Co ‘Cybersecurity Engineer – Aircraft Operations’ role looks at building capabilities to protect Southwest’s aircraft and the systems that connect to the aircraft and providing security guidance to remediate security vulnerabilities, risk items, and policy exceptions.

Marriott International Inc’ Cybersecurity – Sr. Threat Analyst’ role looks at assessing threats and vulnerabilities, developing mitigation plans to address potential threats, and supporting investigation analysis of cyber events.

Hyatt Hotels Corp ‘Analyst – Cyber Security Operations’ role monitors Hyatt’s cyber security infrastructure for signs of intrusion, handles the response to cyber security incidents, and provides suggestions for making Hyatt’s tools to detect signs of suspicious activity more effective.

The Emirates Group ‘Vice President Cybersecurity Defence’ role looks at delivering the end-to-end global cybersecurity incident detection, investigation, prevention, and response capabilities across Emirates Airline, Dnata, and all group businesses for designing and implementing a global crisis management capability across the groups.

Sriprada concludes: “The growth in job postings indicates the travel and tourism industry’s increasing awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in the current digital landscape. It also highlights the industry’s efforts to strengthen its security measures to ensure the safety and protection of both its customers and business operations.”