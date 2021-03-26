Dacia has 6,000 pre-orders from Romania for electric Spring

Dacia has launched pre-orders for its first electric model Spring on March 20, saying that almost 6,000 Romanians have registered to buy the car.

The first clients will get their vehicles in September, but others will be able to have them in the first months of 2022 due to the uncertain semiconductor situation prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dacia has opened pre-orders for the “Comfort Plus” version of Spring, which has a cost of EUR 18,100, with VAT included. Deliveries are scheduled for September. Pre-orders for the “Comfort” version will be opened for the price of EUR 16,800, VAT included.

Romania was in the “first wave” of launching next to France, Spain, Italy and Germany, with the first customers being able to get their Spring cars in 6 months, or even 10-11 months.

As a general rule, car makers announce the price of the cars 2-4 months before the vehicles reach customers, but Spring, produced in China, is a special case.

The Spring model will be the cheapest 100% electric car on the European market, with a starting price of around EUR 14,000-16,000.

Dacia Spring, a mini town electric model is to be launched in the series version on the market in 2021. It is a five-door, 3.73m long car.

Dacia Spring is inspired by the small SUV Renault K-ZE, which has been launched in China, with the price mounting to EUR 8,000.