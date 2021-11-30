Dacia Jogger, the brand’s newest family model, can be ordered starting Wednesday

Jogger, the new family vehicle of the Dacia range, can be ordered starting Wednesday, December 1, in the entire network of authorized agents of the brand, the company announced. The Dacia Jogger is available at launch with two engines – the new TCe 110 petrol engine and the ECO-G 100 engine – and the starting price starts at 13,990 euros.

Presented for the first time in the world at the beginning of September at the Munich International Mobility Show, Jogger is available on the Romanian market in two configurations – with 5 and 7 seats – and in two equipment versions: Essential and Comfort. To these is added, since its launch, a limited series, entitled “Extreme”, which includes specific design elements.

Prices vary between 13,990 Euro (VAT included) for the Essential version in 5-seater configuration, equipped with the ECO-G 100 engine and 16,950 Euro (VAT included) for the Comfort version in 7-seater configuration, equipped with the TCe 110 engine.