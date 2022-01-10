Dacia launched Duster Extreme limited series in Romania

Dacia has announced the launch in Romania of a limited edition Duster called Extreme and it is the best equipped version of the SUV produced in Mioveni. This series will inaugurate a new body color in the Dacia range, a gray with the trade name Gray Urban.

Available in two engine versions – Blue dCi 115 and TCe 150 – Duster Extreme Limited Series can be ordered starting January 10, 2022 in the entire network of Dacia authorized agents in Romania.

“Benefiting from an exclusive look, the new limited series offers as standard all the equipment available on the superior version of the “Prestige” equipment, to which are added features such as the hands-free function, the multiview camera or the blind spot alarm. Inside, the Duster Extreme Limited Series features heated front seats with specific upholstery and orange design elements. Both the steering wheel and the gear lever are covered in leather“, Dacia says in a press release.

The price is 21,900 euros, VAT included on the TCe 150 version, automatic transmission, 4X2 traction and 22,550 euros on the same engine, but with 4X4 traction and manual transmission. The dCi 115 4X4 version has a manual transmission and costs 22,100 euros.