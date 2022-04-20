Dacia produced the 10 millionth vehicle

Dacia has produced these days the 10 millionth car, a gray Duster. The figure also includes cars produced in Morocco, as well as Spring models produced at the Chinese Shyian plant.

“An Urban Gray Duster SL Extreme vehicle marked the threshold of 10,000,000 cars produced under the Dacia brand on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The anniversary vehicle has left the general assembly line of the Mioveni Vehicle Plant and will join the Dacia collection of historical models “, the company informs in a press release.

The first car bearing the Dacia brand was manufactured at the Mioveni Plant on August 20, 1968.

Sandero and Sandero Stepway were the models with the most cars produced, over 2.6 million, Dacia 1300, 1310 and derivatives totaled 2.3 million, and Duster came out in 2.1 million copies. The one million mark was reached in 1985, the two million mark in 1998 and the five million mark in 2014.

So, the first five million cars were produced in 46 years, and the other five million in eight years. years. Until 2005, so for 37 years, Dacia cars were produced only in Mioveni.

In 2005, the SOMACA plant in Morocco, Casablanca, was added, and in 2012, production began at the large plant in Tangier. Since 2020, the Spring electric model has been produced in Shyian, China. Since 2016, in Algeria, in Oran, production is carried out exclusively for the local market.