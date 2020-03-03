Dacia releases its first electric vehicle

Dacia has presented its first electric car model on Tuesday. “Dacia Spring: urban, dynamic, ready to electrify every journey”, reads Dacia’s Facebook post.

Dacia Renault used to announce two weeks ago that it will release as a world premiere, the most accessible car vehicle, 100% electric car, by March 3. The presentation was supposed to take place within the Motor Show in Geneva, but it has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dacia Spring, a mini town electric model is to be launched in the series version on the market in 2021. It is a five-door, 3.73m long car.

Dacia Spring is inspired by the small SUV Renault K-ZE, which has been launched in China, with the price mounting to EUR 8,000. The electric model in Europe will probably cost around EUR 15,000.