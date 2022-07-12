Dacia sales up by 6% worldwide, Renault sales down by 16%

Dacia sales in the first 6 months of this year amounted to 277,885 units, up 5.9% from those recorded in the same period last year, the company announced. Sandero was the best-selling model, with 112,000 cars, and Duster found 99,000 customers.

Dacia is the only European brand among the top 20 car brands in Europe whose sales increased in the first half. The Spring electric car found 20,000 customers and Jogger 21,000.

Dacia registered in the first 6 months of 2022 a number of 16,382 vehicles on the Romanian market, increasing by 34% compared to the result recorded in the first half of the previous year.

Dacia ranks high on sales to private customers in Romania (1st place), France (2nd place), Italy (3rd place), Portugal (1st place), Poland (3rd place), Croatia (3rd place), in the Czech Republic (3rd place), and in Hungary (3rd place). In countries like Spain and Belgium, Dacia ranks 4th in the same ranking in terms of sales to individual customers.

As for Renault, sales fell 16% worldwide, from 858,000 cars to 716,000 cars. France was, by far, in first place with 175,000 units, and in second place was Brazil, with 53,000. Top 5 was completed by Turkey, Germany and India.

Renault has a market share of 18% on the French market and 21% in Colombia. The brand is also good in Turkey, with 14%, and in Argentina it has 10% of the market.