Dacia sold 537,000 cars worldwide last year

The Renault Group sold almost 2.7 million vehicles worldwide last year, down 4.5% compared to 2020, of which 537,000 were Dacia and 385,000 were Lada. The Renault brand sold 1.31 million cars worldwide, down 10% compared to 2020. France, Russia and Germany were the largest markets for the group, and Romania was on the 14th. The best year for Dacia was 2019, with 735,000 vehicles sold worldwide. 2020 brought a decrease of 29%.

Dacia sold 537,000 cars, an increase of 3% compared to 2020. The most sought after model was Sandero, with 226,000 units, Duster found 186,000 customers, and Spring and Logan exceeded 27,000. Lodgy sold 25,000 copies and Dokker sold 44,000

The Stepway version accounts for 70% of Sandero’s sales, while 60% of Duster customers preferred the Prestige version.

“In 2021, Dacia reached a record market share of 6.2% in the segment of sales to private customers in Europe, becoming for the first time the third best-selling brand among this category of public,” says the company. Apart from Romania, Dacia is the best-selling brand to private customers in France and ranks in the Top 5 in 9 other European countries (Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Croatia). In Germany, the brand is in the Top 10. Dacia is also the market leader in Morocco. This performance is supported by the success of the Sandero and Duster models“, says a Dacia statement.

The company adds it has delivered more than 27,800 units of its first electric model – Spring – and 80% of customers have never had a Dacia model before. A total of 46,000 orders have been placed for Spring in 9 months.